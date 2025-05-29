Russia uses the Zaporizhzhia NPP as a military base and a tool of political blackmail - the Representation of Ukraine to the OSCE and the UN

Russia is obstructing the work of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP). This is reported by the Mission of Ukraine to the OSCE and the UN, UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that the aggressor country continues to use the captured ZNPP as a military base and an instrument of political blackmail, and also systematically obstructs the work of IAEA mission experts.

The aggressor state has repeatedly refused to provide security guarantees for the rotation of the mission through the territory controlled by Ukraine and deliberately created threats to the movement along the agreed route. An example is the Russian drone strike on a car with the IAEA logo in December 2024. These actions by Russia openly disregard international diplomatic efforts, including the initiatives of the United States of America, aimed at ending the war and guaranteeing global nuclear security - the statement reads.

The Mission points out that Russia's policy of blackmail, terror, aggression and demonstrative disregard for international law and the UN Charter has forced the IAEA to conduct the rotation for the second time through the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine, as for more than 80 days the Agency's experts have been working under constant pressure, restrictions on freedom of movement and the presence of armed Russian units.

Despite Russian pressure, the IAEA remains committed to the principles of international law, including the inviolability of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, and does not recognise any changes in jurisdiction over the Zaporizhzhia NPP, which, despite everything, remains a Ukrainian nuclear facility - emphasised the Mission of Ukraine to the OSCE and the UN.

Ukraine does not have complete information about the situation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, because the IAEA report lacks data

They stressed the critical importance of maintaining such a position by international organisations, and also called for increased pressure on Russia to de-occupy and demilitarise the ZNPP.

"Ukraine calls for the development of a transparent mechanism based on international law that will allow the IAEA personnel to be rotated exclusively through the territory controlled by the Government of Ukraine, until the ZNPP is fully returned to its rightful owner - Ukraine. This is the only way to ensure nuclear safety and uphold international law," the statement said.

Context

According to The New York Times, satellite images indicate Russia's plan to restart the captured Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. According to a new Greenpeace report, Russia is building a power line in the occupied southern part of Ukraine to connect the large nuclear power plant it has seized to its own grid.

Ukraine's Minister of Energy said that attempts by the Russians to launch the ZNPP power units could have dangerous consequences. He called on the IAEA to prevent a catastrophic scenario.

