Medicines did not become cheaper, the marketing ban between pharmacies and manufacturers did not yield the expected result – Director of the "Patients of Ukraine" Charitable Foundation
Medicines did not become cheaper, the marketing ban between pharmacies and manufacturers did not yield the expected result – Director of the “Patients of Ukraine” Charitable Foundation
Russia handed over 20 bodies of its servicemen to Ukraine during repatriation: there may be more - Ministry of Internal Affairs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 676 views

As reported by Maksym Tsutskiridze of the National Police, 20 bodies of Russian servicemen were handed over to Ukraine in 2025. DNA samples are being taken from these bodies for further comparison and identification.

Russia handed over 20 bodies of its servicemen to Ukraine during repatriation: there may be more - Ministry of Internal Affairs

The head of the National Police's Main Investigative Department, Maksym Tsutskiridze, reported that 20 bodies of Russian servicemen were handed over to Ukraine during repatriations in 2025. He clarified that there might be more such bodies, UNN reports.

Details

As of today, we have 20 confirmed cases where the bodies of Russian Federation servicemen were handed over to Ukraine

- Tsutskiridze said.

He clarified that DNA analysis is taken from these bodies, after which a comparison is made with the Ministry of Internal Affairs databases.

We are obliged to take DNA from these bodies and, accordingly, assign it for comparison in our databases

- the law enforcement officer explained.

He emphasized that the work has just begun, which means that there may be more such bodies.

Given that we have just started this work, I predict that this number will progress

- Tsutskiridze summarized.

Reminder

The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, reported that Russian invaders, when returning the bodies of fallen Ukrainian heroes, place the bodies of their own servicemen, eliminated by the Ukrainian Defense Forces, along with them.

Cynicism without borders: Russia turns the repatriation of fallen bodies into an instrument of manipulation and pressure. The enemy deliberately complicates our identification, creates chaos, mixes the bodies of Russian servicemen with the bodies of Ukrainians. Yes, we have the facts. We have the established names of these soldiers and officers who are useless to the "homeland" 

- Klymenko said.
Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyWar
National Police of Ukraine
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
Igor Klymenko
Ukraine
