Russia threatens strikes on British military targets over Ukraine’s use of Storm Shadow

Russia has stated that it could strike British military targets in Ukraine and beyond in response to Kyiv’s use of British long-range Storm Shadow missiles. UNN reports this, citing Reuters.

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Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said that the United Kingdom was allegedly "one step" away from legal involvement in what Moscow calls "terrorism" against Russian civilians.

According to her, if London does not change its policy toward Ukraine, this could have "inevitable catastrophic consequences."

We have repeatedly warned that any British military facilities and equipment in Ukraine and beyond could become targets in response to Ukrainian strikes on Russian territory carried out using British weapons – Zakharova said.

She also called on the British leadership to reconsider its policy and warned of the risk of escalating the conflict "to an entirely new level."

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Moscow’s statements came after the United Kingdom decided to provide Ukraine with access to classified technologies for launching its own production of Storm Shadow cruise missiles. Such missiles are capable of striking deep inside Russian territory.

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Zakharova said that the United Kingdom and France, which are involved in transferring missile technologies to Ukraine, were "playing with fire."

The day before, Russia also accused Ukraine of using Storm Shadow missiles to strike a shopping center in occupied Donetsk. Moscow said that civilians, including children, had been injured. Reuters notes that it was unable to independently verify these claims.

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