Russia threatened Australia with "serious consequences" if peacekeepers are deployed in Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian Embassy in Australia warned of "serious consequences" in the event of the deployment of Australian peacekeeping forces in Ukraine. Russia stated that it would not remain a passive observer and considers the presence of Western troops unacceptable.
Russia warned the Australian government about the deployment of Australian peacekeeping forces in Ukraine, stating that it would lead to "serious consequences." This was reported by The Guardian, citing a statement from the Russian embassy in Australia, writes UNN.
Details
The statement mentions that Russia has repeatedly stated that the presence of foreign troops in Ukraine is "absolutely unacceptable," and therefore the idea of deploying Western peacekeepers allegedly "aims to undermine peacekeeping efforts."
For Australia, joining the so-called coalition of the willing would have serious consequences. Again, Western boots on the ground are unacceptable for Russia, and we will not remain passive observers
The Russian embassy also added that this statement is supposedly "not a threat, but merely a warning."
Recall
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese stated the readiness to consider participation in peacekeeping operations in Ukraine. The statement came after Trump's decision to suspend U.S. military aid to Ukraine due to a dispute with Zelensky.
