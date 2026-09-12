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Russia struck a Nova Poshta facility in Odesa region with a jet-powered drone: two injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

As a result of the attack, a logistics company's branch, facade, windows, and a truck were damaged. Two people were injured.

Russia struck a Nova Poshta facility in Odesa region with a jet-powered drone: two injured

Russia attacked the Odesa region with drones on the evening of Saturday, September 12. This was reported by OVA head Oleh Kiper, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, the enemy strike by a jet-powered UAV damaged a logistics company’s branch.

The building’s facade, glazing, and a cargo vehicle were damaged. Two people were injured. Efforts to eliminate the consequences are ongoing at the site

- Kiper wrote.

Judging by the photos, this concerns one of Nova Poshta’s branches. The State Emergency Service subsequently released the relevant video.

We remind you

On August 31, a fire broke out as a result of a Russian strike on a Nova Poshta terminal in the Odesa region.

The enemy continues to attack Ukraine with drones: explosions were heard in four regions, with reports of strikes on "Nova Poshta"05.09.26, 16:50 • 16077 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkraineUNN-Odesa
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Oleh Kiper
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