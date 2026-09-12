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More than 250 searches are being conducted in Ukraine over the counterfeit weight-loss drug "Biopatid"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

Law enforcement officers are investigating the illegal manufacture and sale of the counterfeit weight-loss drug Biopatid. More than 250 searches are underway in various regions.

More than 250 searches are being conducted in Ukraine over the counterfeit weight-loss drug "Biopatid"

Law enforcement officers are conducting a large-scale operation in various regions of Ukraine over the illegal production and sale of counterfeit "Biopatid" weight-loss medication. More than 250 authorized searches are already underway, the Prosecutor General's Office reports, writes UNN.

Details

Investigative actions are being carried out simultaneously by the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Prosecutor's Office and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in various regions of the country.

According to the investigation, this concerns an organized group whose members may have illegally manufactured and sold a knowingly counterfeit "Biopatid" weight-loss medication.

The proceedings are being investigated under Part 3 of Article 28 and Part 2 of Article 321-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The Prosecutor General's Office noted that more than 250 authorized searches are already underway. Law enforcement officers promise to announce more detailed results of the large-scale operation later.

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