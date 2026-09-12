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A U.S. state has sued L'Oréal over the alleged cancer risk from hair-straightening products

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112 views

Arizona accuses L'Oréal of concealing a possible link between hair-straightening products and ovarian and uterine cancer. The state is seeking fines and warnings.

A U.S. state has sued L'Oréal over the alleged cancer risk from hair-straightening products

Arizona authorities have filed a lawsuit against L'Oreal, accusing the cosmetics giant of concealing information about a possible link between hair-straightening products and the development of cancer in women. Reuters reports, UNN writes.

Details

The lawsuit was filed by Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes. The state became the first in the United States to take legal action over the alleged cancer risks of such L'Oreal products.

The company is accused of violating consumer protection laws. According to the attorney general's office, L'Oreal marketed products predominantly used by African American women without warning of the possible risk of developing ovarian and uterine cancer.

Arizona demands restrictions on product sales

The state is seeking fines and damages, as well as a court order prohibiting L'Oreal from selling the products in question without warning consumers about the possible risk of cancer.

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The lawsuit also alleges that the company promoted such products among women and children for decades, using established beauty standards and social pressure on people of African descent while placing profits above consumer safety.

L'Oreal is already facing more than 12,000 similar lawsuits from women and their families. These cases have been consolidated in federal court in Chicago as part of multidistrict litigation.

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Stepan Haftko

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