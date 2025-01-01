Russia starts the new year with an artillery strike on Konstantinovka

In the Donetsk region, Russian occupants shelled Kostyantynivka with artillery on New Year's Eve, at 00:01, with no casualties, but there were some destructions. Yesterday one person was killed in Russian attacks in Donetsk region. UNN reports this with reference to the police of the region.

Details

The attack on Kostyantynivka damaged two private houses, two gas pipelines and power lines.

Police recorded 1,780 enemy attacks on the frontline and residential areas over the day.

The enemy attacked the village of Uspenivka, killing one person.

Addendum

On New Year's Eve, Russian troops shelled the city center in Semenivska community , Chernihiv region. Two shops, a bakery, and an infrastructure facility were damaged, with no casualties.