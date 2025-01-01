Russia starts the new year with an artillery strike on Konstantinovka

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 75378 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 155492 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 131650 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 138977 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 136795 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 176163 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111624 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 167962 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104634 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114004 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 135873 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 135188 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 65902 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 104126 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 106321 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 155492 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 176163 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 167962 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 195508 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 184608 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 135188 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 135873 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144446 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 135979 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153048 views
Russia starts the new year with an artillery strike on Konstantinovka

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24065 views

Russian troops shelled Kostyantynivka in the first minutes of the new year, damaging houses and infrastructure. Over the past day, the occupiers launched 1780 attacks in Donetsk region, and one person was killed.

In the Donetsk region, Russian occupants shelled Kostyantynivka with artillery on New Year's Eve, at 00:01, with no casualties, but there were some destructions. Yesterday one person was killed in Russian attacks in Donetsk region. UNN reports this with reference to the police of the region. 

Details

The attack on Kostyantynivka damaged two private houses, two gas pipelines and power lines.

Police recorded 1,780 enemy attacks on the frontline and residential areas over the day. 

The enemy attacked the village of Uspenivka, killing one person.

Addendum

On New Year's Eve, Russian troops shelled the city center in Semenivska community , Chernihiv region. Two shops, a bakery, and an infrastructure facility were damaged, with no casualties.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyWar
donetskDonetsk

