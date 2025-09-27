Russia is using the so-called "anniversary of the reunification of historical regions with the Russian Federation" to intensify propaganda abroad through a network of Russian "houses." This is reported by UNN with reference to the Center for Countering Disinformation.

Details

The "Russian House" in Nicaragua organized a series of events, including photo exhibitions dedicated to the occupation of Ukrainian territories, as well as a screening of a documentary film about the capture of Mariupol. At these events, Kremlin narratives about "fascism in Ukraine," "saving Russians" in Donbas, and positive changes in the temporarily occupied territories were disseminated.

Earlier, the Russian Federation actively promoted the signing of economic cooperation agreements between Nicaragua and the occupation administrations in Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson regions, and Sevastopol.

By organizing propaganda events in Latin America dedicated to the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories, the Kremlin is trying to justify its aggressive policy, cultivate anti-Western sentiment in the region, and create the illusion of international recognition of the new regions of the Russian Federation. - emphasized the CPD.

Recall

The CPD also noted that the head of the occupation administration, Denis Pushilin, met with foreign journalists and politicians from various countries. Russian propaganda uses events of this format to create the illusion of international interest in the temporarily occupied territories and to spread fabrications about the alleged "genocide of Donbas," "Ukrainian water blockade," and the "reconstruction" of the region.

Russia politicizes children's sports in the temporarily occupied territories and pressures coaches - Center for Countering Disinformation