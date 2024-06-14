Russia should pay $486 billion in compensation to Ukraine - G7 statement

Russia must compensate for the damage caused to Ukraine, which, according to the World Bank, exceeds $486 billion. This is stated in the G7 statement following the summit in Italy, UNN reports.

Russia must stop its illegal war of aggression and pay for the damage it has caused to Ukraine. According to the World Bank, this damage now exceeds $486 billion. It is unfair for Russia to decide if and when it will pay for the damage it has done to Ukraine. Russia's obligations under international law to compensate for the damage it has caused are clear, and we continue to consider all possible legal avenues through which Russia can fulfill these obligations - reads the final declaration of the G7 leaders.

To recap

In February 2024 , the World Bank estimated the total cost of reconstruction and recovery in Ukraine over the next ten years as a result of a full-scale Russian invasion at $486 billion.

