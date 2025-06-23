$41.690.00
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Against Russia, it would be appropriate to act in the same way as against Iran: the Center for Countering Disinformation reacted to the night attack on Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 510 views

The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, Andrii Kovalenko, reacted to the massive Russian strike on Kyiv. He compared Russia to Iran, stating that Russia should be dealt with in the same way as Iran.

Against Russia, it would be appropriate to act in the same way as against Iran: the Center for Countering Disinformation reacted to the night attack on Kyiv

The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Andriy Kovalenko, reacted to the massive attack on Kyiv, noting that there is "almost no" difference between the Russian Federation and Iran. He stated the need to act against Russia in the same way as against Iran. He reported this on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"Again in the building, again simple people were killed," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Kovalenko noted that there is almost no difference between the Russian Federation and Iran.

According to him, some terrorists have nuclear weapons with which they frighten the world, while others have not managed to make them.

"But Russia should be dealt with in the same way as Iran," added the head of the CPD.

Supplement

The number of victims as a result of the Russian night attack on Kyiv, June 23, increased to 6 people. This was reported by the State Emergency Service on Monday.

Recall

Kyiv suffered another shelling by UAVs and ballistic missiles on the night of June 23, the State Emergency Service eliminated the consequences at several locations. A multi-storey building and business centers were damaged, there were fires. 7 people were rescued.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics
Iran
Kyiv
