Russia shelled Kherson region: two dead, a child among 11 wounded

As a result of Russian shelling of the Kherson region on June 2, 2 people died and 11 were injured, including a child. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

Details

According to the investigation, on June 2, 2025, the armed forces of the Russian Federation shelled settlements in the Kherson region. They used artillery and unmanned aerial vehicles.

11 civilians were injured in Kherson, Antonivka, Bilozerka and Stanislav. Among the victims is a five-year-old child. Around 04:00, Russian troops shelled Kherson with artillery. A 40-year-old man sustained injuries incompatible with life.

Also in Kherson, the driver of an ambulance died. At about 17:00, he was hit by an enemy FPV drone.

Recall

As a result of a Russian strike on Sumy, two people were injured. Six private houses, three country houses and an industrial facility were also damaged.