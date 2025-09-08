Russia shelled Kherson: local resident injured

On the morning of September 8, 2025, the Russian army attacked the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson with drones. As a result of the shelling, a local resident was injured. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kherson Regional Military Administration (RMA).

In the morning, Russian military attacked a man with a drone in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson. A 30-year-old Kherson resident came under enemy fire. He sustained an explosive injury and a concussion. - the message says.

It is noted that the victim was taken to the hospital for medical assistance.

Recall

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported on the creation of an echeloned system to counter enemy "Shaheds" and "Geraniums". The priority is the formation of crews, training of operators, and provision of effective means of destruction.

