Russia shelled Kherson: local resident injured

$41.350.00
48.130.00
ukenru
12:43 AM • 4988 views
On Monday, European leaders will arrive in the US to discuss an agreement on Ukraine - Trump
September 7, 04:45 PM • 17834 views
Trump ready for new stage of sanctions against Russia - Reuters
September 7, 06:34 AM • 34058 views
Massive Russian drone and missile attack: over 750 attack means shot down - General Staff
September 7, 05:47 AM • 44382 views
Russia attacked the Cabinet of Ministers building for the first time since the war began: fire on the upper floors (photo)Photo
September 6, 07:15 PM • 62061 views
Provisions on strengthening punishment for military personnel for disobedience will be excluded from the bill - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
September 6, 12:37 PM • 73320 views
MP Khrystenko, suspected of treason, detained and arrested
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 106817 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
September 6, 06:10 AM • 89778 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhoto
September 5, 04:47 PM • 53519 views
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
September 5, 04:35 PM • 57709 views
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
1m/s
88%
755mm
Popular news
"Responsibility is inevitable": Moscow decorated with postcards in honor of the Day of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of DefensePhotoSeptember 7, 07:26 PM • 6928 views
More than 200 people sought help in Kyiv after the Russian attack on September 7September 7, 08:34 PM • 5958 views
"Trump gave Putin what he wanted": Zelenskyy on the meeting in AlaskaSeptember 7, 08:38 PM • 3334 views
Defense Forces cleared Volodymyrivka and pushed back the enemy near three settlements in Donetsk region - DeepStatePhotoSeptember 7, 09:49 PM • 11933 views
Dozens of Americans died defending Ukraine from Russian aggression11:20 PM • 9554 views
Publications
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 106809 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhotoSeptember 6, 06:10 AM • 89767 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 83772 views
Whose interests does the State Aviation Service protect, and why is the figure of Oleksandr Bilchuk, who headed it, not so unambiguous?PhotoSeptember 5, 12:22 PM • 62713 views
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreignersSeptember 5, 07:47 AM • 84122 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Rustem Umerov
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Europe
Zaporizhzhia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhotoSeptember 7, 08:47 AM • 17249 views
A thousand times "yes": blogger Kvitkova is marrying Dynamo footballer BrazhkoPhotoVideoSeptember 6, 06:22 PM • 22887 views
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 55234 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 110979 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhotoSeptember 4, 07:43 AM • 52051 views
Actual
Fake news
Shahed-136
The New York Times
9K720 Iskander
MIM-104 Patriot

Russia shelled Kherson: local resident injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

On the morning of September 8, 2025, the Russian army attacked the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson with drones. A 30-year-old man sustained an explosive injury and concussion and was taken to the hospital.

Russia shelled Kherson: local resident injured

On the morning of September 8, 2025, the Russian army attacked the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson with drones. As a result of the shelling, a local resident was injured. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kherson Regional Military Administration (RMA).

In the morning, Russian military attacked a man with a drone in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson. A 30-year-old Kherson resident came under enemy fire. He sustained an explosive injury and a concussion.

- the message says.

It is noted that the victim was taken to the hospital for medical assistance.

Recall

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported on the creation of an echeloned system to counter enemy "Shaheds" and "Geraniums". The priority is the formation of crews, training of operators, and provision of effective means of destruction.

Sybiha discussed with EU and Canada the intensification of attacks from Russia07.09.25, 23:28 • 2666 views

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Kherson