russia shelled a village in Sumy region at night, a woman was injured – police

Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone
Exclusive
05:03 AM • 9936 views

Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone

April 26, 02:39 PM • 34178 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 11:58 AM • 50596 views

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

April 26, 11:19 AM • 36591 views

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

Exclusive
April 26, 04:00 AM • 90297 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 55961 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM • 47257 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

Exclusive
April 25, 11:13 AM • 50150 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

April 25, 10:48 AM • 53247 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 25, 09:10 AM • 41642 views

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Popular news

I have to tell the world the story of your people: Nirvana and Metallica music video director Samuel Bayer visited Ukraine

April 26, 10:07 PM • 9164 views

US Senator threatens Russia with new sanctions: "if it does not make a decision on a fair, lasting peace"

April 26, 10:29 PM • 11197 views

In Iran, the likely cause of the powerful explosion in the port has been named, the number of dead and injured has increased

April 26, 11:52 PM • 10773 views

The US accuses a Chinese company of helping Russia in the war against Ukraine, of cooperating with the Houthis - WSJ

April 27, 01:03 AM • 11708 views

South Korea reported accidental shooting towards North Korea at the border

04:02 AM • 13446 views
Publications

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Exclusive

April 26, 04:00 AM • 90297 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 10:30 AM • 84398 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 114152 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 164953 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 325522 views
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Ursula von der Leyen

Emmanuel Macron

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Rome

Kyiv

France

UNN Lite

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 34178 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 30743 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 67322 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 59097 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 63110 views
russia shelled a village in Sumy region at night, a woman was injured – police

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1222 views

At night, the enemy shelled a village in the Krasnopillia community, with five UAV hits recorded. An 85-year-old woman was injured, and houses and a car were damaged.

russia shelled a village in Sumy region at night, a woman was injured – police

Russians shelled one village of the Krasnopillia community of Sumy district at night. Five places of impact of UAVs of the strike type were recorded. Preliminary, an 85-year-old woman was injured.

This was reported by UNN with reference to the police of Sumy region.

Tonight, the enemy shelled one of the villages of the Krasnopillia community of Sumy district. Five places of impact of UAVs of the strike type were recorded. Preliminary, as a result of the strikes, an 85-year-old woman was injured. She was found near the site of the shelling by police officers and, together with rescuers of the SES, taken to a medical facility

- the statement reads. 

In addition, a two-story building, 4 private households and one civilian car were damaged.

Police investigators are working at the shelling sites. They are conducting inspections and carefully documenting the consequences of the shelling, recording every war crime.

Currently, a criminal proceeding has been opened by the police under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (war crimes)

- the police inform.

Addition

On the night of April 27, Russia attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with drones again. This time, the attack on Pavlograd resulted in the death of a man. City authorities reported that a 14-year-old girl was also injured and many damages were recorded.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyWar
Sumy Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
