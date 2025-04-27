russia shelled a village in Sumy region at night, a woman was injured – police

Russians shelled one village of the Krasnopillia community of Sumy district at night. Five places of impact of UAVs of the strike type were recorded. Preliminary, an 85-year-old woman was injured.

This was reported by UNN with reference to the police of Sumy region.

Tonight, the enemy shelled one of the villages of the Krasnopillia community of Sumy district. Five places of impact of UAVs of the strike type were recorded. Preliminary, as a result of the strikes, an 85-year-old woman was injured. She was found near the site of the shelling by police officers and, together with rescuers of the SES, taken to a medical facility - the statement reads.

In addition, a two-story building, 4 private households and one civilian car were damaged.

Police investigators are working at the shelling sites. They are conducting inspections and carefully documenting the consequences of the shelling, recording every war crime.

Currently, a criminal proceeding has been opened by the police under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (war crimes) - the police inform.

Addition

On the night of April 27, Russia attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with drones again. This time, the attack on Pavlograd resulted in the death of a man. City authorities reported that a 14-year-old girl was also injured and many damages were recorded.