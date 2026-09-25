Russia reported a nighttime drone attack on an oil refinery and enterprises in four regions — what is known

In Russia, during the night of September 25, drone attacks were recorded on an oil refinery in Perm and Rostov region, the Iskra Plant in Ulyanovsk, and Voronezhsintezkauchuk in Voronezh. Monitoring resources reported this, UNN writes.

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The head of Russia’s Perm Krai, Dmitry Makhonin, reported a massive attack on the region. "There was a raid on an industrial facility. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties," he wrote, without specifying the name of the enterprise.

The Astra outlet said that the Lukoil-Permnefteorgsintez oil refinery had once again come under attack. According to the OSINT channel Supernova, a recently repaired crude oil primary-processing unit at the refinery was attacked. In addition to the refinery, the OSINT channel Exilenova claims that a "tire repair shop is on fire." Footage from Perm published online shows several thick columns of smoke, Current Time reports.

The governor of Ulyanovsk region wrote early in the morning about a major drone attack. According to Astra and Exilenova+, the Iskra Plant, a research and production enterprise in Ulyanovsk, was attacked. It manufactures components for radio-electronic equipment, computing equipment, and communications devices. It is part of the Almaz-Antey concern. Supernova+ writes that drones also attacked an OZON logistics center.

In Voronezh and six other districts, according to the region’s governor, Alexander Gusev, 88 drones were allegedly shot down, and production buildings were among the facilities damaged. He did not specify which enterprises were involved. According to Telegram channels, the target of the attack was Voronezhsintezkauchuk (SIBUR), which produces thermoplastic elastomers and synthetic rubber.

The governor of Rostov region, Yuri Slyusar, reported that 50 drones had been shot down over the region. As a result of the attack, he said, the Novoshakhtinsk Oil Products Plant was damaged. The enterprise has temporarily suspended operations.

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