Russia reported a nighttime drone attack on an oil refinery and enterprises in four regions — what is known

$44.860.0751.190.15
ukenru
05:35 AM • 9002 views
Russia continues to attack Kyiv and the region - in the morning, a drone struck a high-rise building in PecherskPhotoVideo
04:31 AM • 11093 views
The Russians attacked two medical facilities in Zaporizhzhia in the morning; one person was injuredPhoto
12:55 AM • 21287 views
Ukraine will not be left without internet despite Russia's attacks — "Flash"
September 24, 08:30 PM • 10659 views
Britain will maintain sanctions against Usmanov and Friedman despite the EU decision - Bloomberg
September 24, 07:42 PM • 28023 views
Ukraine obtained Russia's plans for winter strikes on energy infrastructure; terrorists calculated the amount of weaponry for each target — Shmyhal
September 24, 06:59 PM • 22749 views
The Ukrainian who carried out a brutal attack in Poland is currently in a psychiatric hospital, the ambassador says
September 24, 05:19 PM • 24050 views
Pashynskyi has reached a plea agreement with the HACC and undertaken to pay over UAH 1 billion for the benefit of the Defense Forces
September 24, 04:39 PM • 24234 views
NATO strengthens intelligence sharing due to the threat from Russia
September 24, 03:01 PM • 21339 views
Trump, together with his wife, welcomed Xi's motorcade near the White House and immediately declared a "great friendship"PhotoVideo
September 24, 01:53 PM • 22602 views
Oil prices rose by 2%, while diesel in Europe is breaking records
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+11°
2.1m/s
78%
754mm
Popular news
There were 185 combat clashes at the front over the past day — the Pokrovsk direction was the hottestSeptember 24, 08:56 PM • 10015 views
Koretskyi discussed strengthening air defense, energy, and joint defense industry projects with the U.S. ambassadorSeptember 24, 09:25 PM • 4620 views
Poland prepares citizens for air attacks - the Navy has published instructionsSeptember 24, 09:53 PM • 7364 views
The Kremlin has launched a media campaign ahead of the anniversary of the fake referendums in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine — CPD01:22 AM • 7478 views
At least 12 military personnel killed during Kazakh Navy exercises01:53 AM • 7258 views
Publications
The Ministry of Finance confirmed that it is working on the issue of taxing aircraft leasing
Exclusive
September 24, 12:41 PM • 39727 views
Russia wants to carry out an operation similar to Ukraine’s “Spiderweb” against three European countries — mediaSeptember 24, 12:30 PM • 34178 views
Does Ukrainian weaponry have an advantage over Western weaponry, and what does battle-proof have to do with it?PhotoSeptember 24, 10:30 AM • 37429 views
Expensive motorcycles and hundreds of thousands from private clinics: what the declarations of NMU Rector Kuchin concealSeptember 24, 09:32 AM • 40757 views
Top 5 Simple Fall Cookie RecipesPhotoSeptember 24, 06:25 AM • 50278 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
China
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Usyk radically changed his image ahead of his wedding anniversaryVideoSeptember 24, 08:00 PM • 14167 views
I needed a physically well-developed midfielder — Maldera on calling up debutant VarfolomieievSeptember 24, 05:41 PM • 14971 views
A 6-year-old girl set a world record for solving a Rubik’s CubeVideoSeptember 24, 02:19 PM • 21440 views
Gucci is selling new models of luxury sneakers labeled "Made in China" — how much they cost and why they are being criticizedSeptember 24, 02:08 PM • 18653 views
Kim Kardashian showed off her famous curves in a pink bikini and her getaway with HamiltonPhotoSeptember 23, 02:01 PM • 48886 views
Actual
Heating
Shahed-136
Unmanned aerial vehicle
MIM-104 Patriot
BFM TV

Russia reported a nighttime drone attack on an oil refinery and enterprises in four regions — what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1112 views

During the night of September 25, drones attacked industrial facilities in Perm, Ulyanovsk, Voronezh and Rostov Oblast. The Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery halted operations.

Russia reported a nighttime drone attack on an oil refinery and enterprises in four regions — what is known

In Russia, during the night of September 25, drone attacks were recorded on an oil refinery in Perm and Rostov region, the Iskra Plant in Ulyanovsk, and Voronezhsintezkauchuk in Voronezh. Monitoring resources reported this, UNN writes.

Details

The head of Russia’s Perm Krai, Dmitry Makhonin, reported a massive attack on the region. "There was a raid on an industrial facility. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties," he wrote, without specifying the name of the enterprise.

The Astra outlet said that the Lukoil-Permnefteorgsintez oil refinery had once again come under attack. According to the OSINT channel Supernova, a recently repaired crude oil primary-processing unit at the refinery was attacked. In addition to the refinery, the OSINT channel Exilenova claims that a "tire repair shop is on fire." Footage from Perm published online shows several thick columns of smoke, Current Time reports.

The governor of Ulyanovsk region wrote early in the morning about a major drone attack. According to Astra and Exilenova+, the Iskra Plant, a research and production enterprise in Ulyanovsk, was attacked. It manufactures components for radio-electronic equipment, computing equipment, and communications devices. It is part of the Almaz-Antey concern. Supernova+ writes that drones also attacked an OZON logistics center.

In Voronezh and six other districts, according to the region’s governor, Alexander Gusev, 88 drones were allegedly shot down, and production buildings were among the facilities damaged. He did not specify which enterprises were involved. According to Telegram channels, the target of the attack was Voronezhsintezkauchuk (SIBUR), which produces thermoplastic elastomers and synthetic rubber.

The governor of Rostov region, Yuri Slyusar, reported that 50 drones had been shot down over the region. As a result of the attack, he said, the Novoshakhtinsk Oil Products Plant was damaged. The enterprise has temporarily suspended operations. 

A shopping centre that served as a hub for Russian troops has caught fire in occupied Luhansk — OSINT channels25.09.26, 01:57 • 3422 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineNews of the World
Explosions
War in Ukraine