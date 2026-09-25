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A shopping centre that served as a hub for Russian troops has caught fire in occupied Luhansk — OSINT channels

Kyiv • UNN

 • 358 views

A former "Epicentr" store is ablaze in Luhansk; Russian forces used it as a logistics hub. Gunfire and drones were heard before the explosion.

A shopping centre that served as a hub for Russian troops has caught fire in occupied Luhansk — OSINT channels

The Stroyt͡sentr shopping mall, formerly Epicentr, is ablaze in temporarily occupied Luhansk. This is reported by UNN, citing OSINT channels.

Details

It is reported that the shopping center building was used as a logistics hub by Russian forces.

Videos from the scene capture the sounds of small arms fire and drones operating, followed by an explosion.

Previously

In August, the Ukrainian Defense Forces completely destroyed an oil depot in occupied Luhansk that was used by Russian forces.

Ukraine's Defense Forces struck a parking lot of military fuel tankers of the occupiers in Luhansk – ATESH24.07.26, 07:44 • 34864 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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