Russia rejects the ceasefire plan, but insists on a long-term settlement
Putin's representative stated that Russia seeks a peaceful settlement that takes into account its interests. Ushakov did not rule out that Putin would comment on the ceasefire proposal.
The Kremlin has outlined the Russian Federation's position on the settlement of the war with Ukraine. Putin's representative for international affairs, Yuriy Ushakov, stressed that Russia is striving for a long-term settlement.
Russian President's aide for international affairs, Yuriy Ushakov, in a conversation with US President's National Security Advisor Mike Voltz, stated Russia's position on the war with Ukraine.
We believe that our goal is still a long-term peaceful settlement, we strive for this, a peaceful settlement that takes into account the legitimate interests of our side, our concerns are known. It seems to me that no one needs any steps that imitate peaceful actions in this situation
Ushakov did not rule out that Putin would express more specific and meaningful assessments of the proposal for a temporary truce on Thursday.
Steven Witkoff's plane has landed in Moscow. He is expected to discuss with the Russian leadership a ceasefire in Ukraine after the Ukraine-US talks in Jeddah.
Kremlin spokesman Peskov said that he could not confirm the information about the US handing over a list of demands to end the war.
Alexander Lukashenko has arrived in Russia for talks with Vladimir Putin. They are expected to sign joint documents and a possible statement by Putin on the situation in Ukraine.