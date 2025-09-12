Russia rejects peace efforts and tests reaction: Sybiha on Russian drone invasion of Poland

$41.310.10
48.270.03
ukenru
02:30 PM • 10330 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
02:01 PM • 15236 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 23885 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
September 12, 10:50 AM • 22614 views
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of PrimorskPhoto
Exclusive
September 12, 09:11 AM • 20863 views
The Impact of AI on Education: How ChatGPT and Other Tools Are Changing Learning
Exclusive
September 12, 08:46 AM • 30996 views
A large number of pharmacies in Ukraine ensures drug accessibility for patients - experts
September 12, 08:16 AM • 19485 views
Great Britain tightened sanctions against Russia: Foreign Minister arrived in Kyiv
Exclusive
September 12, 07:34 AM • 17218 views
Car with cover plates: details of the accident involving a NABU detective
September 12, 05:51 AM • 40317 views
Prince Harry arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit - The Guardian
September 11, 07:17 PM • 40833 views
Ukraine allocated land for the construction of Rheinmetall's shell production plant - Shmyhal
Popular news
"This is not a mistake": Poland's reaction to Trump's words regarding the incident with Russian dronesSeptember 12, 08:41 AM • 6064 views
EU to unveil new sanctions package against Russia on September 15September 12, 09:04 AM • 10237 views
Half an hour from call to water drop: how Ukrainian AN-32P extinguishes fires in the mountains of MontenegroVideo11:31 AM • 20835 views
Flew at 200 km/h: new details emerged about the bloody accident involving a NABU detective12:14 PM • 8578 views
Prepare for all of Ukraine to fight drones - sources in the General Staff01:02 PM • 12142 views
The myth of "excess pharmacies": why Ukraine should not reduce its pharmacy network03:32 PM • 3480 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day02:30 PM • 10332 views
Brilliant Investments: Should You Keep Your Money in Precious Stones?02:26 PM • 5504 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo02:01 PM • 15240 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change

Exclusive

11:55 AM • 23886 views
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 23886 views
UNN Lite
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo02:01 PM • 15240 views
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationshipSeptember 11, 02:57 PM • 33876 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 81035 views
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 yearsSeptember 11, 07:32 AM • 43164 views
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts aheadSeptember 10, 12:07 PM • 48975 views
Russia rejects peace efforts and tests reaction: Sybiha on Russian drone invasion of Poland

Kyiv • UNN

 • 554 views

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stated that the invasion of Russian drones into Polish airspace on September 10 confirms Moscow's rejection of peace efforts and its desire for escalation. Poland considers this not a mistake, but a deliberate act.

Russia rejects peace efforts and tests reaction: Sybiha on Russian drone invasion of Poland

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha noted that recent Russian drone attacks confirm Moscow's rejection of peace efforts and its desire for escalation. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs during a joint press conference with Sikorski.

The security of our states (Poland and Ukraine - ed.) is indivisible. The recent audacious invasion of Russian drones has become another proof of these words. Russia rejects peace efforts, it escalates, tests our reaction. This is a unity of forces and the response must be exactly that. Strong

- emphasized Sybiha.

Recall

On the night of September 10, Russian attack drones flew into Polish airspace. This happened during a massive air attack on Ukraine. Rzeszów Airport is closed due to "unplanned military activity."

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and other officials stated that the Russian drone attack on Poland was not a mistake. This was a response to Donald Trump's assumption of the invasion's "mistake."

Alona Utkina

PoliticsNews of the World
Donald Trump
Donald Tusk
Ukraine
Poland