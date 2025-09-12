Russia rejects peace efforts and tests reaction: Sybiha on Russian drone invasion of Poland

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha noted that recent Russian drone attacks confirm Moscow's rejection of peace efforts and its desire for escalation. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs during a joint press conference with Sikorski.

The security of our states (Poland and Ukraine - ed.) is indivisible. The recent audacious invasion of Russian drones has become another proof of these words. Russia rejects peace efforts, it escalates, tests our reaction. This is a unity of forces and the response must be exactly that. Strong - emphasized Sybiha.

Recall

On the night of September 10, Russian attack drones flew into Polish airspace. This happened during a massive air attack on Ukraine. Rzeszów Airport is closed due to "unplanned military activity."

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and other officials stated that the Russian drone attack on Poland was not a mistake. This was a response to Donald Trump's assumption of the invasion's "mistake."