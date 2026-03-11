Russia provides Iran with specific advice on drone tactics - CNN

Russia is assisting Iran with advanced drone tactics, acquired during the war in Ukraine, to target US and Gulf countries' assets in the Middle East, CNN reports, citing a Western intelligence official, writes UNN.

Shahed drones, developed by Iran but mass-produced by Moscow for use in Ukraine, have unexpectedly succeeded in overcoming the air defenses of Gulf countries. Previously, Russia was reported to be providing Iran with general assistance in targeting, but specific tactical guidance represents a new level of support, the publication writes.

"What was previously referred to as general support is now becoming an increasing concern, including strategies for targeting UAVs that Russia has employed in Ukraine," said the official, who wished to remain anonymous as they were discussing sensitive intelligence. While the official declined to specify the exact tactical assistance, Russia has used Shahed drones against Ukraine in waves, with multiple drones flying simultaneously and regularly changing course to evade air defenses, the publication notes.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated on Wednesday that "Russia has started supporting the Iranian regime with drones. It will certainly help with missiles, and it is also helping them with air defense."

Kyiv has sent drone interception experts to the Persian Gulf region to share Ukraine's experience in combating the relatively inexpensive Shaheds, which can cost up to $30,000. Ukraine has developed miniature interceptors, each costing about $5,000 and capable of rapid production, the publication writes.

Addressing the broader threat in the Persian Gulf, the official stated that they are "really concerned" about Iran's use of mines in the Strait of Hormuz, as well as attacks using naval drones and low-tech fishing boats like "dhows." Iran claimed to have struck the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier early in the war, but the US denied this. "The 'Lincoln' was not hit," US Central Command stated at the time. "The missiles launched did not even come close to the target."

The Western official stated that China's support for Iran is "concerning" but declined to provide details.

