Russia supplies Iran with air defense and missiles and may send its troops - Zelenskyy

Murder of Andriy Parubiy - case sent to court, detainee faces life imprisonmentPhotoVideo
08:06 AM • 3780 views
NBU provided banks with millions in foreign currency after the seizure of cash collectors in Hungary - says, cash reserves are "sufficient"
07:44 AM • 10662 views
EU has a plan to support Ukraine even if Hungary continues to block a €90 billion loan - Politico
Exclusive
March 10, 05:36 PM • 25779 views
US partially lifts oil sanctions on Russia - how dangerous is it for Ukraine and what should it do?
Exclusive
March 10, 03:44 PM • 83790 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Exclusive
March 10, 03:25 PM • 64344 views
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
Exclusive
March 10, 02:11 PM • 40446 views
How the war in Iran affects negotiations on Ukraine – is peace closer or further away than ever?
Exclusive
March 10, 12:33 PM • 45428 views
Expert explains whether Ukrainian "Shahed aid" will improve relations with the US
Exclusive
March 10, 11:27 AM • 35769 views
Regulation of the Defence City special regime needs simplification to support businesses - member of the parliamentary defense committee
Exclusive
March 10, 11:25 AM • 62489 views
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
Lithuania has defined Ukraine's and Moldova's accession to the European Union by 2030 as a "strategic goal"March 11, 12:15 AM • 10207 views
First step to a sensation? Turkish "Galatasaray" defeated "Liverpool" in the Champions League Round of 16 matchPhotoMarch 11, 12:38 AM • 4992 views
US Supreme Court begins process of massive refunds after Trump tariffs overturnedMarch 11, 01:11 AM • 6994 views
US destroyed 16 Iranian mine-laying vessels over Tehran's threats to block oil exports04:32 AM • 18626 views
IRGC announced the beginning of the largest phase of the operation against Israel and the US05:50 AM • 11377 views
Cadastral number - how to register and how much it costsMarch 10, 03:46 PM • 34924 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Exclusive
March 10, 03:44 PM • 83790 views
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
Exclusive
March 10, 03:25 PM • 64344 views
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
Exclusive
March 10, 11:25 AM • 62489 views
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease or Coxsackie virus - how people get infected and what is the danger of the infection
Exclusive
March 10, 08:20 AM • 68550 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleh Syniehubov
Emmanuel Macron
Ihor Terekhov
United States
Ukraine
Iran
Israel
White House
UNN Lite
"We are home": MamaRika returned to Ukraine after a three-day journey through several countriesMarch 10, 05:17 PM • 18334 views
US to launch 'Fast & Furious' themed roller coaster - what it looks likePhotoVideoMarch 10, 04:04 PM • 19752 views
Olya Tsybulska revealed her fees for performing at weddings and corporate eventsMarch 10, 01:12 PM • 30272 views
Britney Spears sharply reacted to the idea of reconciliation with her father - insidersMarch 10, 11:32 AM • 36474 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk passionately kissed Anna Trincher's ex-boyfriendPhotoVideoMarch 9, 05:41 PM • 36854 views
Technology
Social network
Film
Gold
The Diplomat

Russia supplies Iran with air defense and missiles and may send its troops - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2366 views

The President of Ukraine stated that Russia is providing military assistance to the Iranian regime with missiles and air defense. According to him, Russia may send its troops to Iran.

Russia supplies Iran with air defense and missiles and may send its troops - Zelenskyy
Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Russia has started supporting the Iranian regime with drones and can send troops there at any moment. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with journalist Kayleigh Robertson, UNN reports.

Details

According to Zelenskyy, Russia will help Iran with missiles and is also helping them with air defense.

Given the situation, only one question arises: when and which country will be the first to support the Iranian regime by sending troops? Just as it happened with Russia, when North Korea sent 10,000 soldiers who are now deployed in Russia, but can be sent to Ukraine

- Zelenskyy's statement reads.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Russians want to use the strikes from Iran to their advantage, and there are already talks about lifting sanctions in exchange for US assistance with Iran.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkrainePoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
North Korea
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Iran