Russia supplies Iran with air defense and missiles and may send its troops - Zelenskyy

Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Russia has started supporting the Iranian regime with drones and can send troops there at any moment. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with journalist Kayleigh Robertson, UNN reports.

Details

According to Zelenskyy, Russia will help Iran with missiles and is also helping them with air defense.

Given the situation, only one question arises: when and which country will be the first to support the Iranian regime by sending troops? Just as it happened with Russia, when North Korea sent 10,000 soldiers who are now deployed in Russia, but can be sent to Ukraine - Zelenskyy's statement reads.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Russians want to use the strikes from Iran to their advantage, and there are already talks about lifting sanctions in exchange for US assistance with Iran.