By 2027, Russia aims to recruit another 255,000 military personnel for the contract. For this purpose, the Russian authorities have allocated 90 billion rubles for one-time payments for the conclusion of the contract with the Defense Ministry - 30 billion rubles annually. This was reported by roszmі, according to UNN .

Details

According to the draft budget expenditures for 2025-2027, the Russian authorities have allocated 90 billion rubles for one-time payments for the conclusion of a contract with the Defense Ministry.

Currently, the one-time federal payment for concluding a contract is 400 thousand rubles. It was raised to this level on July 31, 2024, previously it was 195 thousand rubles.

If the payment remains unchanged, the 90 billion rubles ($942 million) budgeted will be enough to recruit 225,000 new contract soldiers in three years.

However, if the fee for signing the contract is 195 thousand rubles, as it was before, this will allow recruiting 461.5 thousand people.

It is noted that in the first half of 2024, the government has already spent more than 32 billion rubles on one-time payments to new contractors. This is more than is budgeted for the entire next year.

At the same time, the Russians themselves admit that the Russian Defense Ministry's data on the number of new contractors may be overstated by one and a half times.

Recall

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree to conscript 133,000 Russians aged 18-30 from October 1 to December 31. In turn, military personnel whose service has expired are to be dismissed.