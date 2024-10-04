ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

russia plans to recruit 255 thousand contract soldiers by 2027 - rosmedia

russia plans to recruit 255 thousand contract soldiers by 2027 - rosmedia

Kyiv  •  UNN

Russia is allocating 90 billion rubles to pay new military contractors until 2027. This will allow to recruit from 225 to 461.5 thousand people, depending on the size of the one-time payment.

By 2027, Russia aims to recruit another 255,000 military personnel for the contract. For this purpose, the Russian authorities have allocated 90 billion rubles for one-time payments for the conclusion of the contract with the Defense Ministry - 30 billion rubles annually. This was reported by roszmі, according to UNN .

Details

According to the draft budget expenditures for 2025-2027, the Russian authorities have allocated 90 billion rubles for one-time payments for the conclusion of a contract with the Defense Ministry.

Currently, the one-time federal payment for concluding a contract is 400 thousand rubles. It was raised to this level on July 31, 2024, previously it was 195 thousand rubles.

If the payment remains unchanged, the 90 billion rubles ($942 million) budgeted will be enough to recruit 225,000 new contract soldiers in three years.

However, if the fee for signing the contract is 195 thousand rubles, as it was before, this will allow recruiting 461.5 thousand people.

It is noted that in the first half of 2024, the government has already spent more than 32 billion rubles on one-time payments to new contractors. This is more than is budgeted for the entire next year.

At the same time, the Russians themselves admit that the Russian Defense Ministry's data on the number of new contractors may be overstated by one and a half times.

Recall

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree to conscript 133,000 Russians aged 18-30 from October 1 to December 31. In turn, military personnel whose service has expired are to be dismissed.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World

