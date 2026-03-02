Russia officially admitted the inability of oil to sustain the budget and is preparing for massive spending cuts

$43.100.11
03:00 PM • 1268 views
Ukraine strengthens consular support for citizens in the Middle East, no information about dead or injured - MFA
02:18 PM • 4876 views
Ukraine discusses with the EU changes in legislation regarding the possibility of confiscating oil from tankers of Russia's "shadow fleet"
02:03 PM • 9930 views
There is an appeal, we will respond - Zelenskyy on the evacuation of Ukrainians from the Middle East
01:36 PM • 7650 views
Current road repairs have begun in Ukraine - road workers clarified how pothole elimination is progressing and why it is not widespreadPhoto
Exclusive
01:33 PM • 10605 views
Oil prices are rising due to the war in Iran - what will happen to fuel for Ukrainians
Exclusive
12:02 PM • 13709 views
"I am shocked by how the West is building air defense" - expert explained how Ukraine can help partners close the sky in the Middle East
Exclusive
11:19 AM • 23953 views
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
11:00 AM • 15780 views
Ukraine-US-Russia meeting was planned in Abu Dhabi on March 5-6, we cannot yet confirm that it will be there - Zelenskyy
March 1, 08:23 PM • 39680 views
Ukraine offered Fico specific dates for a visit to Kyiv – March 6 or 9
March 1, 06:27 PM • 72796 views
Ukraine has endured the most difficult winter in years of war - Zelenskyy
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The elimination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has provoked the deepest succession crisis in Iran's historyMarch 2, 07:24 AM • 32010 views
Saudi Aramco refinery in Saudi Arabia hit by suspected drone strike, Kuwaiti refinery by debris - mediaVideoMarch 2, 07:29 AM • 11849 views
The owner of an energy company and three officials have been notified of suspicion of embezzling almost UAH 68 millionPhotoMarch 2, 09:00 AM • 20386 views
Stories they try to hide: what former patients of the scandalous Odrex clinic complain aboutPhoto11:52 AM • 17684 views
Sowing calendar for March - main tips for a successful harvestPhoto01:28 PM • 10345 views
Publications
Sowing calendar for March - main tips for a successful harvestPhoto01:28 PM • 10516 views
Stories they try to hide: what former patients of the scandalous Odrex clinic complain aboutPhoto11:52 AM • 17930 views
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
Exclusive
11:19 AM • 23954 views
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get oldVideoFebruary 27, 08:06 PM • 134319 views
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signalFebruary 27, 04:38 PM • 139745 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ali Khamenei
Donald Trump
Bashar al-Assad
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
United Arab Emirates
UNN Lite
Hayat presented the first single "Motive" from the mini-album "Triptych" about the warVideo03:14 PM • 142 views
Olha Sumska touchingly congratulated her daughter on her 24th birthdayVideo01:09 PM • 7742 views
Did Zendaya and Tom Holland really get married? Law Roach revealed all the cards12:03 PM • 10151 views
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM • 73268 views
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhotoFebruary 27, 06:52 PM • 70819 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
The Diplomat
Airbus A380

Russia officially admitted the inability of oil to sustain the budget and is preparing for massive spending cuts

Kyiv • UNN

 • 306 views

The Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation is preparing to revise the budget rule for 2026-2030, lowering the "cut-off price" to $45-50 per barrel.

Russia officially admitted the inability of oil to sustain the budget and is preparing for massive spending cuts

The Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine reported that the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation is preparing a fundamental revision of the budget rule for 2026-2030. The Russian authorities are forced to lower the so-called "cut-off price" to 45-50 dollars per barrel, which is effectively an admission of the inability of oil rents to keep the federal treasury afloat. This is reported by UNN.

Details

For decades, the budget rule allowed Moscow to accumulate surpluses in the National Wealth Fund (NWF), but now this mechanism is collapsing. If in 2024 oil and gas revenues accounted for 30% of the budget, by 2026 they are projected to fall below 20%. Every dollar reduction in the barrel price costs the Russian treasury about 1.7 billion dollars, which automatically triggers the sequestration process – a massive cut in funding for social items and state programs.

Inflationary spiral and liquidity deficit in banks

The revision of budget parameters will have a direct negative impact on the stability of the Russian currency and the banking sector:

  • Rubles fall: A reduction in daily currency interventions by up to $80 million could lead to a 4-7% drop in the ruble.
    • High rates: The Central Bank of the Russian Federation will be forced to maintain a record key rate, having no room to ease policy due to inflationary pressure.
      • Banking crisis: The dependence of commercial banks on short-term Central Bank loans (REPO auctions) is growing, which is a clear signal of the exhaustion of free liquidity in the system.

        Official recognition of fiscal shock

        The reduction of the "cut-off price" means that the oil shock absorber, which for years saved Russia from economic turmoil, is no longer working.

        The aggressor's budget is entering a mode of strict austerity, which significantly limits Moscow's ability to finance both domestic needs and military adventures in the long term.

        Trade between the EU and Russia has collapsed to a historic low – SZR02.03.26, 14:54 • 2372 views

        Stepan Haftko

        EconomyNews of the World
        State budget
        Energy
        War in Ukraine