Russia modernizes “Shakhty” using foreign components and increases its range to 2500 km - GUR

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 38593 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 63695 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 103336 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 67953 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 115643 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100668 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112876 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116663 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 152239 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115153 views

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 65377 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 108916 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 79569 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 45125 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 72589 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 103336 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 115643 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 152239 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 142985 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 175387 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 32579 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 72589 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133885 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135761 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164081 views
Russia modernizes “Shakhty” using foreign components and increases its range to 2500 km - GUR

Russia modernizes “Shakhty” using foreign components and increases its range to 2500 km - GUR

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36292 views

The DIU has identified significant changes in the production of Russian attack UAVs using foreign components. It also indicates that Russia is setting up production of a Shahed-238 analog with a new engine and modifying the Shahed-136.

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine has recorded a number of changes that the enemy is implementing in the production of Shaheds and other attack UAVs.

Transmits to UNN with reference to the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

Since the beginning of 2025, a number of significant changes have been detected in the attack drones of the invaders, which are being implemented, among other things, through the use of foreign components.

Another set of data on foreign components in Russian weapons has been published on the War&Sanctions portal.

The following is known about changes in the UAVs of the Russian Armed Forces:

Russia is setting up production of an analog of the Shahed-238 jet, the Geryan-3, with a small-sized turbojet twin-circuit engine Tolou-10/13. It is said to have a flight speed of 550-600 km/h and a range of 2,500 km.

Since the beginning of 2025, a number of significant changes in the structure of the Shahed-136 (“Geranium-2”, “Harpy”) have been recorded. We are talking about a new type of warhead weighing 90 kg; the flight controller, power distribution unit, and battery pack were moved from the nose to the tail; and additional ballast was added to the UAV design.

Significant fact: a sticker with the marking in Chinese and English “Agricultural equipment parts”, made in 2024, was found on the interference-protected 8-channel CRP satellite navigation antenna. However, the DIU experts note that the manufacturing method and color of the antenna body are similar to other components and assemblies of the “Shahed” series “Y” manufactured in Iran and Russia.  

It is likely that the found sticker was used to mislead about the real origin and purpose of the CRP antenna.

The report also says that Russia is increasingly using Chinese-made products as an alternative to components from the US, EU, and other countries.

It will take months to repair: Russia assesses the consequences of Ukrainian UAV strikes on an oil pumping station18.02.25, 15:32 • 27211 views

In the 8-channel antenna mentioned above, which appears in the latest versions of Shahed-136, a critical component has been changed - the XILINX Kintex-7 programmable logic integrated circuit made in the USA. Instead, an integrated circuit manufactured by Beijing Microelectronics Technology, China, was installed .

On the topic of antennas, it is also said that in addition to the 8-channel Comet M8 antennas, new Russian 12-channel Comet CRP antennas are also used in the production of enemy attack drones.

The DIU also reported that a new series of UAVs has been introduced in the production of UAVs in Russia - “Ъ” (in addition to “Y”); UAVs produced at the Kupol Electromechanical Plant (Izhevsk) received a new series “KC” in addition to the previous “K” and “KB”.

Recall

Two expensive electronic warfare systems R-330Zh “Zhitel” were destroyed at the Protek plant in Voronezh . The equipment, which was planned to be shipped to Ukraine, burned down on the night of January 28, 2025.

Latest Russian Valdai radar systems destroyed near Moscow: DIU showed footage13.02.25, 14:36 • 32751 view

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarTechnologies
holovne-upravlinnia-rozvidky-ukrainaThe Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
khesa-shakhed-136Shahed-136
chinaChina
ukraineUkraine
iranIran

Contact us about advertising