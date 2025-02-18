The Kropotkinskaya oil pumping station of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium was seriously damaged by an attack by Ukrainian UAVs. This was reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

Thus, Transneft said that the attack destroyed the roof, damaged a closed switchgear, a gas turbine unit, cables and a cable overpass, a water tank, and destroyed two transformers, filters, and a fire extinguishing system.

The consequences of this strike will be eliminated within one and a half to two months, which may lead to a 30% reduction in oil pumping from Kazakhstan - the statement said.

It is also noted that Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, speaking about the attack on the oil consortium, said that Kyiv "deliberately caused direct damage to American companies and US President Donald Trump.

Recall

On Tuesday, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces confirmed the defeat of the invaders' strategic targets - military and fuel and energy infrastructure of the Russian Federation: Ilya oil refinery in the Krasnodar region of Russia, Kropotkinskaya and Andreapol oil pumping stations.