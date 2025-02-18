It will take months to repair: Russia assesses the consequences of Ukrainian UAV strikes on an oil pumping station

ukenru
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 33344 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 56260 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 101359 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 61617 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 114103 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100356 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112644 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116646 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 151273 views

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115143 views

Home
Politics
War
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 60339 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 107986 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 73431 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 37516 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 63712 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 101346 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 114092 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 151267 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 142070 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 174486 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 28326 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 63712 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133500 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135388 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163756 views
It will take months to repair: Russia assesses the consequences of Ukrainian UAV strikes on an oil pumping station

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27211 views

Ukrainian UAVs caused serious damage to the Kropotkinskaya oil pumping station in Russia. Restoration will take up to 2 months, and oil pumping from Kazakhstan will be reduced by 30%.

The Kropotkinskaya oil pumping station of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium was seriously damaged by an attack by Ukrainian UAVs. This was reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

Thus, Transneft said that the attack destroyed the roof, damaged a closed switchgear, a gas turbine unit, cables and a cable overpass, a water tank, and destroyed two transformers, filters, and a fire extinguishing system.

The consequences of this strike will be eliminated within one and a half to two months, which may lead to a 30% reduction in oil pumping from Kazakhstan 

- the statement said.

It is also noted that Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, speaking about the attack on the oil consortium, said that Kyiv "deliberately caused direct damage to American companies and US President Donald Trump.

Recall

On Tuesday, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces confirmed the defeat of the invaders' strategic targets - military and fuel and energy infrastructure of the Russian Federation: Ilya oil refinery in the Krasnodar region of Russia, Kropotkinskaya and Andreapol oil pumping stations.

Lilia Podolyak

WarNews of the World
donald-trumpDonald Trump
ukraineUkraine
kazakhstanKazakhstan

