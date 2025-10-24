$41.900.14
Outage schedules covered 12 regions, Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions
07:50 AM • 1124 views
"Coalition of the Willing" gathers in London to increase pressure on Russia and support Ukraine: what will be discussed
07:11 AM • 2600 views
Ukraine prepares for weather contrasts: rain on Saturday and warming on Sunday
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 12083 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
05:49 AM • 6702 views
Trump pressures Putin and Zelenskyy to end the war - US Ambassador to NATO
October 24, 12:17 AM • 11722 views
EU postpones decision on financing Ukraine until December - Costa
October 23, 08:21 PM • 16482 views
EU leaders postpone decision on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
Exclusive
October 23, 05:55 PM • 30776 views
Former MP Kormyshkina detained by Moldovan law enforcement
October 23, 05:35 PM • 29297 views
On Friday, blackouts will be in effect in a number of regions of Ukraine: how many queues will be without "light"
Exclusive
October 23, 02:19 PM • 29650 views
Imposing sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil: expert explained how it will affect the global oil market
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Shahed-136
Heating

Russia may pause interest rate cuts due to inflation and refinery attacks - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 714 views

Russia may pause or slow its interest rate cutting cycle this week due to intensifying inflation risks and the threat of tax increases. This is linked to Ukraine's attacks on Russian oil refineries, which have led to rising gasoline prices.

Russia may pause interest rate cuts due to inflation and refinery attacks - Bloomberg

Russia may suspend or slow down the interest rate cutting cycle this week. The reason is increased inflation risks and the threat of tax increases due to Ukraine's attacks on Russian oil refineries, UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

Despite the Russian economy suffering from high borrowing costs, which the central bank led by Elvira Nabiullina only began to lower in June, economists are expressing caution. Approximately half of them predict a reduction in the key rate from the current level of 17%, while the rest do not foresee any changes.

The central bank is expected to announce its decision at 1:30 PM Moscow time, with a briefing to follow at 3:00 PM.

Andrey Melashchenko, chief economist at Moscow-based Renaissance Capital, believes that the central bank will either leave rates unchanged or act more cautiously, lowering them by half a percentage point after a one percentage point cut in September.

At the same time, the situation in Russia's fuel market remains unstable due to the Kremlin's unwillingness to negotiate and Ukrainian strikes on oil refineries in response to Russian shelling of Ukraine, which leads to numerous casualties.

Gasoline prices jumped 3% in September and rose another 2% this month.

Russia again circumvented sanctions, obtaining Western technology to protect nuclear submarines - WP24.10.25, 10:28 • 968 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

EconomyNews of the World
State budget
Energy
War in Ukraine
Bloomberg L.P.
Ukraine