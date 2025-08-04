In all occupied Ukrainian territories, the Russian-controlled authorities have seized thousands of apartments, declared them "ownerless," and created huge obstacles for Ukrainians who fled to return, prove ownership, or receive compensation. This is stated in a material by The Wall Street Journal, reports UNN.

It is noted that, in contrast, newcomers from Russia enjoy a number of benefits, including a 2% mortgage on new buildings.

The developer advertises the building's "grand style" architecture and its excellent location just a 15-minute walk from the sea, adding a caveat: it was damaged during "military events" - the article says.

The authors point out that Ukrainians' housing is systematically sold to Russians. And they give the example of the Clock House in Mariupol.

In fact, the building that once stood on this site was demolished by developers after Russia captured Mariupol during a brutal assault, killing thousands and destroying the housing stock of the Ukrainian port city. - the media notes.

The authors add that the residents of the Clock House considered themselves lucky to have survived, but now they have been excluded from the building's reconstruction process, with apartments largely sold to newcomers from Russia.

In May, UNN reported that Russian invaders intend to demolish about 10,000 private houses in Mariupol, especially in the Left Bank and Central districts. Mortgage construction for Russians is planned on the site.

