Russia massively sells off occupied territories of Ukraine to Russians - WSJ

$41.760.05
47.640.10
ukenru
Exclusive
03:11 PM • 42477 views
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto
August 4, 12:41 PM • 43740 views
Austrian court allowed Naftogaz to seize over 120 million euros of assets from Russia
Exclusive
August 4, 12:06 PM • 79119 views
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
August 4, 11:14 AM • 115603 views
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readiness
Exclusive
August 4, 10:06 AM • 72891 views
Russians started adding flammable mixture to "Shaheds" to cause more fires - expert
August 4, 07:56 AM • 69927 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against asset looters from temporarily occupied territories and 15 heads of Russian museums
Exclusive
August 4, 07:35 AM • 72637 views
Endocrinologist revealed the benefits and risks of glucose monitoring sensors
Exclusive
August 4, 07:19 AM • 69580 views
In Zhytomyr, a 17-year-old girl is suspected of brutally murdering her boyfriend
August 4, 01:37 AM • 62892 views
Trump named the likely date of his special envoy Witkoff's visit to Russia
August 3, 10:28 AM • 81007 views
"There is an agreement on the exchange of 1200 prisoners": Zelenskyy discussed with Umerov and Yermak the preparation of a new meeting in Istanbul
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
1.2m/s
67%
750mm
Popular news
Poland considers reintroducing visa regime for Ukraine: the reason became knownAugust 4, 12:44 PM • 26039 views
Fast fashion giant Shein fined one million euros for greenwashing - mediaAugust 4, 01:37 PM • 39511 views
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhotoAugust 4, 01:38 PM • 44408 views
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"Photo03:58 PM • 20016 views
"They don't care how many people Russia kills in Ukraine": Trump is going to significantly increase tariffs on goods from India04:28 PM • 35350 views
Publications
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto
Exclusive
03:11 PM • 42477 views
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
Exclusive
August 4, 12:06 PM • 79119 views
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readinessAugust 4, 11:14 AM • 115603 views
How to choose a ripe, sweet, and truly delicious watermelonPhotoAugust 3, 07:54 AM • 244946 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 332671 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Ruslan Kravchenko
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Kharkiv
Switzerland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"Photo03:58 PM • 20031 views
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhotoAugust 4, 01:38 PM • 44427 views
Fast fashion giant Shein fined one million euros for greenwashing - mediaAugust 4, 01:37 PM • 39530 views
Became a father for the fourth time: Serhiy Prytula shared a touching photo with his newborn sonPhotoAugust 4, 09:23 AM • 45714 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideoAugust 2, 04:52 PM • 349309 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
MIM-23 Hawk
Diia (service)
The Washington Post
WhatsApp

Russia massively sells off occupied territories of Ukraine to Russians - WSJ

Kyiv • UNN

 • 114 views

Russian authorities have seized thousands of apartments in the occupied territories of Ukraine, declaring them "ownerless." The housing is systematically sold to Russians who receive preferential mortgages.

Russia massively sells off occupied territories of Ukraine to Russians - WSJ

In all occupied Ukrainian territories, the Russian-controlled authorities have seized thousands of apartments, declared them "ownerless," and created huge obstacles for Ukrainians who fled to return, prove ownership, or receive compensation. This is stated in a material by The Wall Street Journal, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that, in contrast, newcomers from Russia enjoy a number of benefits, including a 2% mortgage on new buildings.

The developer advertises the building's "grand style" architecture and its excellent location just a 15-minute walk from the sea, adding a caveat: it was damaged during "military events"

- the article says.

The authors point out that Ukrainians' housing is systematically sold to Russians. And they give the example of the Clock House in Mariupol.

In fact, the building that once stood on this site was demolished by developers after Russia captured Mariupol during a brutal assault, killing thousands and destroying the housing stock of the Ukrainian port city.

- the media notes.

The authors add that the residents of the Clock House considered themselves lucky to have survived, but now they have been excluded from the building's reconstruction process, with apartments largely sold to newcomers from Russia.

Recall

In May, UNN reported that Russian invaders intend to demolish about 10,000 private houses in Mariupol, especially in the Left Bank and Central districts. Mortgage construction for Russians is planned on the site.

The Kalchyk River in Mariupol has turned into a swamp: locals accuse the occupiers of dumping sewage30.07.25, 09:31 • 3405 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Society
Ukraine
Mariupol