Russia massively attacked Odesa with UAVs: 3 people injured

At night, the enemy shelled Odesa with UAVs. Three people were wounded, residential buildings were destroyed, a warehouse and a car caught fire, and the Palace of Sports was damaged.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

According to the service, a multi-story residential building was damaged as a result of the hits. Firefighters extinguished the fire on the top floor.

Psychologists from the State Emergency Service provided assistance to evacuated residents on site.

Also, fires broke out in a 9-story building, a warehouse, and a car, and the Palace of Sports was damaged. The fires have been extinguished. The work of rescuers was complicated by repeated air raid alerts. - the post says.

Recall

In Odesa, as a result of a Russian UAV attack on the night of September 7, civilian infrastructure and residential buildings were damaged.

Russia also massively attacked Kyiv region with drones, damaging private houses and warehouse premises in three districts. An 18-year-old girl sustained a leg injury, and 7 horses died in Fastiv district.