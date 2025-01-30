Russia attacked Ukraine with 81 drones overnight, 37 were shot down

Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with 81 drones, 37 were shot down in 10 regions, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, on the night of January 30, the Russian army attacked with 81 Shahed strike UAVs and various types of imitator drones from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces.

As of 09.00, 37 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones were confirmed downed in Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytsky, Dnipro, Kherson and Odesa regions. 39 enemy imitator UAVs were lost in the area (no negative consequences) - the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on social media.

"The enemy attack affected Chernihiv, Sumy, Odesa and Poltava regions. Industrial enterprises, private and apartment buildings, and vehicles were damaged. An enemy attack UAV flew into a high-rise building in Sumy. Unfortunately, there are casualties, special services are eliminating the consequences and providing assistance to the victims," the statement said.

Russian strike on a residential building in Sumy kills 4 people