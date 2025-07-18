$41.810.01
Russia launched 490 attacks on Zaporizhzhia region in one day: 15 settlements shelled

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2792 views

Over the past day, the occupiers launched 490 attacks on 15 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region. 7 airstrikes, 328 UAV attacks, MLRS shelling, and 154 artillery strikes were recorded. 15 reports of destruction were received.

Russia launched 490 attacks on Zaporizhzhia region in one day: 15 settlements shelled

Over the day, the occupiers launched 490 strikes on 15 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (RMA) Ivan Fedorov, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

According to the official, Russian troops carried out:

  • 7 air strikes on Stepnohirsk, Plavni, Huliaipole, and Bilohirya.
    • 328 UAVs of various modifications (mostly FPV) attacked Malokaterynivka, Andriivka, Hryhorivka, Bilenke, Kamianske, Prymorske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Charivne.
      • Huliaipole was covered by MLRS shelling.

        154 artillery strikes were launched on the territory of Kamianske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Novoselivka, and Charivne.

        - Fedorov wrote in his Telegram channel.

        "15 reports of destruction of apartments, private houses, and infrastructure objects were received," he added.

        Recall

        On the night of July 18, the Zaporizhzhia district was attacked by at least 9 "Shaheds," causing destruction of non-residential premises and fires. A 79-year-old man was injured and received medical assistance.

        Vita Zelenetska

        Vita Zelenetska

        War
        Zaporizhzhia Oblast
        Shahed-136
