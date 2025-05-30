Russia is sending a delegation to Istanbul for negotiations, the "memorandum" is not planned to be published before that - Kremlin

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Russian delegation is heading to Istanbul, where on Monday, June 2, it will expect the Ukrainian delegation for further negotiations, and regarding the promised Russian "memorandum" - according to Peskov, "nothing will be published" and the Russian side wants to discuss it already during the negotiations. This is reported by Russian media, reports UNN.

Details

"Our delegation, the Russian delegation of parliamentarians, is heading to Istanbul and will be ready from the morning, on Monday, to continue negotiations, to the second round of these negotiations," Peskov said.

He also said that the ceasefire memorandum will not be published before the start of negotiations.

"Well, of course, nothing will be published, it cannot be published. Both draft memorandums, both Russian and Ukrainian, as we hope, will be discussed at the second round of negotiations, to which the Russian delegation will be ready on Monday morning in Istanbul," Peskov added.

Recall

Earlier it was reported that the head of the Ukrainian delegation, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov handed over to the head of the Russian delegation, Putin's assistant Vladimir Medinsky, a document that reflects the Ukrainian position on the ceasefire.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha stated that Ukraine handed over to the Russian side its vision of the parameters of a possible ceasefire and is still waiting for the promised "memorandum" in response.

According to information from Russian media, the second round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine may take place in Istanbul on June 2.