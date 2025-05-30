Russia is sending a delegation to Istanbul for negotiations, the "memorandum" is not planned to be published before that - Kremlin

$41.530.06
Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer
Exclusive
01:21 PM • 2722 views

Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer

Exclusive
11:54 AM • 11825 views

Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2

Exclusive
11:01 AM • 16627 views

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market

10:40 AM • 16663 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

Exclusive
08:52 AM • 31493 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs

May 30, 07:41 AM • 41672 views

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

May 30, 06:54 AM • 26165 views

Situation in Sumy region: the enemy is trying to advance, there is a certain "gray zone", evacuation is actively underway - RMA

May 29, 11:10 PM • 27809 views

The US threatens to withdraw from peace talks on Ukraine: condition named

May 29, 01:16 PM • 152496 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

May 29, 10:11 AM • 164046 views

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

Von der Leyen: Europe must increase defense spending and accept Ukraine into the EU

May 30, 04:24 AM • 26635 views

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days

May 30, 07:19 AM • 19797 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 19706 views

Clash between locals and representatives of the TCR in Kamianets-Podilskyi: the recruitment center issued a new statement

09:00 AM • 10637 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

12:00 PM • 10640 views
Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

01:52 PM • 818 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

12:00 PM • 10826 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

10:40 AM • 16658 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs
Exclusive

08:52 AM • 31488 views

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

May 30, 07:41 AM • 41668 views
Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

12:39 PM • 2572 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 19839 views

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days

May 30, 07:19 AM • 19920 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 116800 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 109383 views
Russia is sending a delegation to Istanbul for negotiations, the "memorandum" is not planned to be published before that - Kremlin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 764 views

The Russian delegation is heading to Istanbul for negotiations with Ukraine on June 2. A memorandum on a ceasefire will not be published before the meeting.

Russia is sending a delegation to Istanbul for negotiations, the "memorandum" is not planned to be published before that - Kremlin

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Russian delegation is heading to Istanbul, where on Monday, June 2, it will expect the Ukrainian delegation for further negotiations, and regarding the promised Russian "memorandum" - according to Peskov, "nothing will be published" and the Russian side wants to discuss it already during the negotiations. This is reported by Russian media, reports UNN.

Details

"Our delegation, the Russian delegation of parliamentarians, is heading to Istanbul and will be ready from the morning, on Monday, to continue negotiations, to the second round of these negotiations," Peskov said.

He also said that the ceasefire memorandum will not be published before the start of negotiations.

"Well, of course, nothing will be published, it cannot be published. Both draft memorandums, both Russian and Ukrainian, as we hope, will be discussed at the second round of negotiations, to which the Russian delegation will be ready on Monday morning in Istanbul," Peskov added.

Recall

Earlier it was reported that the head of the Ukrainian delegation, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov handed over to the head of the Russian delegation, Putin's assistant Vladimir Medinsky, a document that reflects the Ukrainian position on the ceasefire.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha stated that Ukraine handed over to the Russian side its vision of the parameters of a possible ceasefire and is still waiting for the promised "memorandum" in response.

According to information from Russian media, the second round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine may take place in Istanbul on June 2.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Rustem Umerov
Istanbul
Ukraine
