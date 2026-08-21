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Russia is promoting a fake narrative about the division of Ukraine among its western neighbors — CPD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1922 views

The CPD reported a new wave of Russian disinformation regarding the division of Ukraine. The Kremlin is trying to justify its aggression and sow distrust among its partners.

Russia is promoting a fake narrative about the division of Ukraine among its western neighbors — CPD

Russia has intensified a disinformation campaign about alleged territorial claims on Ukraine by its western neighbors. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), as reported by UNN.

Details

It is noted that hostile media outlets have published a series of manipulative materials claiming that the Ukrainian state allegedly has no future and that its territories will be divided among Russia, Poland, Hungary, Romania, and Belarus after its collapse.

The narrative about the division of Ukrainian lands among its neighbors has been promoted by the Kremlin for years; in particular, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin himself spoke about it recently. However, such statements are completely unfounded. European states consistently reaffirm their support for the territorial integrity of our state and continue to provide Kyiv with comprehensive assistance in confronting Russian aggression

- the CCD emphasizes.

They point out that the main purpose of Russian fabrications about the "division of Ukraine among its neighbors" is to destabilize regional security, justify its own war of aggression, and sow distrust between Kyiv and its Western partners.

To remind you

German security agencies are recording an intensification of Russian disinformation campaigns ahead of state elections. The far-right AfD, which advocates restoring relations with Moscow, is showing high ratings in three regions.

Sybiha calls for banning Russian propaganda resources in Europe after disinformation campaign31.07.26, 19:34 • 4296 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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