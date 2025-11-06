Russia is preparing forced conscription in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine - Center for Countering Disinformation

ukenru
07:30 PM • 7892 views
How power will be cut off in Kyiv and regions: DTEK published schedules for November 7Photo
Exclusive
November 6, 02:11 PM • 37928 views
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
November 6, 12:47 PM • 45072 views
Russian attack blacked out eight mines in Dnipropetrovsk region, over 2500 miners trapped underground - Ministry of Energy
November 6, 12:10 PM • 30733 views
Ukraine to be covered by an anticyclone on November 7: forecaster predicts dry and warm weather
November 6, 11:26 AM • 30458 views
Zelenskyy signed new sanctions against Russia and announced new NSDC decisions: what they concern
Exclusive
November 6, 08:00 AM • 55880 views
Aid of 50,000 hryvnias will not increase the desire to have children: demographer explained the problem
November 6, 07:22 AM • 36238 views
Russia again attacked the railway in Ukraine: trains in the east change routes and are delayed
November 5, 09:56 PM • 38750 views
Putin asked to settle the war in Ukraine - Trump on his last conversation with the head of the Russian Federation
November 5, 08:20 PM • 50447 views
Angelina Jolie's humanitarian trip to Kherson interrupted by TCC employees: what is known about the incident with the star's bodyguard
November 5, 05:06 PM • 39229 views
Ukrenergo: On November 6, power outage schedules will be introduced in all regions of Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Florentine Diamond found after a century of mystery – NYTNovember 6, 01:16 PM • 10947 views
Explosion in Ivano-Frankivsk office: two people injured, 40 evacuated - SESPhotoVideoNovember 6, 02:27 PM • 8916 views
Dmytro Kuleba proposed to his beloved Svitlana Paveletska: what she answeredVideo05:20 PM • 6450 views
Russian UAV strike on Dnipro on November 6: there are casualties, residential buildings damaged05:33 PM • 3050 views
Polish President spoke of “lack of gratitude to Poles” from Ukraine06:16 PM • 3546 views
Publications
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
Exclusive
November 6, 02:11 PM • 37923 views
Ukraine launches the "Money Follows the Teacher" program: what it is and what are the conditions for educatorsNovember 6, 01:00 PM • 26106 views
How to properly wash winter jackets: tips for down, wool, and synthetic modelsPhotoNovember 6, 10:56 AM • 33815 views
Offshore schemes: how the Russian-linked company AAL Group Ltd legalized itself in the UAE and gained access to Ukrainian helicoptersPhotoNovember 6, 09:50 AM • 35052 views
Aid of 50,000 hryvnias will not increase the desire to have children: demographer explained the problem
Exclusive
November 6, 08:00 AM • 55878 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
António Guterres
Ivan Fedorov
Narendra Modi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Greece
Brazil
Washington, D.C.
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Meghan Markle returns to acting eight years after leaving HollywoodPhotoNovember 6, 07:34 AM • 28327 views
Kim Kardashian blames ChatGPT for her failed bar examsVideoNovember 5, 03:25 PM • 28764 views
Avengers star Sebastian Stan says Marvel Cinematic Universe shaped him as an actorNovember 5, 02:19 PM • 30560 views
Robert Pattinson revealed details of the grueling filming of "Dune 3" in the desertNovember 5, 08:51 AM • 46734 views
Zuckerberg's actor shakes up the celebrity world: Jesse Eisenberg says he's ready to donate a kidney to a strangerNovember 4, 04:38 PM • 50699 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Facebook
The Diplomat
Instagram

Russia is preparing forced conscription in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine - Center for Countering Disinformation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 918 views

The Kremlin has included the occupied territories of Donbas, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions in the Southern Military District, creating a basis for forced mobilization. Putin announced year-round conscription starting in 2026 and introduced electronic summonses, increasing the risk of illegal conscription of Ukrainians.

Russia is preparing forced conscription in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine - Center for Countering Disinformation

The Kremlin has annexed the temporarily occupied territories of Donbas, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions to its Southern Military District, laying the groundwork for forced mobilization. At the same time, Russian leader Vladimir Putin announced year-round conscription starting in 2026 and introduced electronic draft notices, which increases the risk of illegal conscription of Ukrainians into the Russian army. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD), according to UNN.

The Kremlin has "officially" included the occupied parts of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions into the so-called Southern Military District of the Russian Federation, which previously also included occupied Crimea. This creates a pseudo-legal basis for expanding conscription in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

- writes the CCD.

The Center for Countering Disinformation reminded that the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin signed a decree on year-round conscription for military service starting from January 1, 2026.

This significantly increases the risks of illegal mobilization of residents of the temporarily occupied territories into the Russian army. Any "conscription" of Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied territories is a war crime.

- the post says.

At the same time, Russia is implementing a system of electronic draft notices and restrictions. After the draft notice data is entered into the register, a 30-day period for appearance is established, along with a travel ban and other sanctions.

"Thus, the Kremlin is intensifying its repressive mobilization policy, preparing the ground for further illegal conscription of Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied territories to compensate for its own military losses," the CCD added.

Recall

Vladimir Putin signed laws on year-round conscription into the army and sending reservists to protect critical infrastructure. This happened against the backdrop of Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian infrastructure.

Russia legalizes mobilization of Ukrainians: "military lists" being prepared in Melitopol - CNS01.11.25, 04:18 • 19322 views

Vita Zelenetska

War in UkrainePolitics
Sanctions
Mobilization
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Donetsk Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Kherson Oblast
Crimea
Ukraine