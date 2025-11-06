Russia is preparing forced conscription in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine - Center for Countering Disinformation

The Kremlin has annexed the temporarily occupied territories of Donbas, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions to its Southern Military District, laying the groundwork for forced mobilization. At the same time, Russian leader Vladimir Putin announced year-round conscription starting in 2026 and introduced electronic draft notices, which increases the risk of illegal conscription of Ukrainians into the Russian army. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD), according to UNN.

The Kremlin has "officially" included the occupied parts of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions into the so-called Southern Military District of the Russian Federation, which previously also included occupied Crimea. This creates a pseudo-legal basis for expanding conscription in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. - writes the CCD.

The Center for Countering Disinformation reminded that the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin signed a decree on year-round conscription for military service starting from January 1, 2026.

This significantly increases the risks of illegal mobilization of residents of the temporarily occupied territories into the Russian army. Any "conscription" of Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied territories is a war crime. - the post says.

At the same time, Russia is implementing a system of electronic draft notices and restrictions. After the draft notice data is entered into the register, a 30-day period for appearance is established, along with a travel ban and other sanctions.

"Thus, the Kremlin is intensifying its repressive mobilization policy, preparing the ground for further illegal conscription of Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied territories to compensate for its own military losses," the CCD added.

Recall

Vladimir Putin signed laws on year-round conscription into the army and sending reservists to protect critical infrastructure. This happened against the backdrop of Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian infrastructure.

Russia legalizes mobilization of Ukrainians: "military lists" being prepared in Melitopol - CNS