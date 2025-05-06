Russia is massively attacking Kharkiv with drones: a series of explosions in different areas

$41.710.11
The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform
Exclusive
May 5, 02:12 PM • 30808 views

May 5, 08:41 AM • 108902 views

May 5, 08:41 AM • 108902 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Exclusive
May 5, 06:29 AM • 167248 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

Exclusive
May 5, 06:08 AM • 170722 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

May 3, 09:33 AM • 173895 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 189318 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 234091 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 113691 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 106872 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 104976 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Publications
Exclusives
Popular news

Experts warn of terrible risks of early dementia: shocking diagnosis of a football legend

May 5, 03:42 PM • 9046 views

Dog attack on schoolchildren in Brovary: law enforcement officers are conducting an investigation

May 5, 04:21 PM • 8770 views

In Lviv, a war veteran was humiliated in a bank for being served out of turn: details of the incident

May 5, 04:26 PM • 17511 views

Replacing reality with myths: Russians are using a World War II-era train to recruit for the war

May 5, 04:56 PM • 10198 views

Ukrainians are Massively Buying Apartments in Poland: They are Encouraged by a 2% Loan

May 5, 05:40 PM • 10672 views
Publications

Science that feeds Ukraine: how the development of Ukrainian animal husbandry ensures the food security of the state?

May 5, 01:53 PM • 68830 views

May 5, 06:29 AM • 167248 views
Exclusive

May 5, 06:29 AM • 167248 views

May 5, 06:08 AM • 170722 views
Exclusive

May 5, 06:08 AM • 170722 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM • 234091 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM • 103689 views
UNN Lite

Sasha Bo's ex-husband is getting married for the second time

08:19 PM • 2478 views

Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

May 5, 08:45 AM • 74469 views

Lady Gaga addressed fans after an attempted terrorist attack at the singer's largest concert in Rio de Janeiro

May 5, 08:03 AM • 73403 views

"Thunderbolts" from Marvel started the summer rental season with $162 million in worldwide collections

May 5, 07:50 AM • 79651 views

Two million people attended Lady Gaga's free concert in Brazil

May 4, 04:24 PM • 37288 views
Russia is massively attacking Kharkiv with drones: a series of explosions in different areas

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52 views

On the night of May 6, Russian troops launched a massive attack on Kharkiv, using UAVs, a series of explosions were recorded in the Industrialnyi, Kholodnohirskyi, Shevchenkivskyi and Kyivskyi districts.

Russia is massively attacking Kharkiv with drones: a series of explosions in different areas

On the night of May 6, the Russians are carrying out a massive attack on Kharkiv with the help of UAVs. This is reported by UNN.

Details

At 4:15 a.m., the city's mayor, Ihor Terekhov, reported three strikes on the Industrialnyi district of Kharkiv.

Enemy UAVs are still heading towards the city. Be careful!

- Terekhov warned.

Later, he reported three more strikes - on the Kholodnohirskyi, Shevchenkivskyi and Kyivskyi districts.

"A massive attack by enemy UAVs on the city is still ongoing - several more drones are being recorded in the air," the mayor of Kharkiv wrote.

Reminder

On the night of Tuesday, May 6, the Russians attacked Kharkiv with a drone. The enemy launched a Shahed-type UAV strike on the central, densely populated area of the city.

Kharkiv region: 9 wounded in Russian attacks, including two children05.05.25, 09:51 • 5914 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarKyiv
Ihor Terekhov
Shahed-136
Kharkiv
