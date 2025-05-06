Russia is massively attacking Kharkiv with drones: a series of explosions in different areas

On the night of May 6, the Russians are carrying out a massive attack on Kharkiv with the help of UAVs. This is reported by UNN.

Details

At 4:15 a.m., the city's mayor, Ihor Terekhov, reported three strikes on the Industrialnyi district of Kharkiv.

Enemy UAVs are still heading towards the city. Be careful! - Terekhov warned.

Later, he reported three more strikes - on the Kholodnohirskyi, Shevchenkivskyi and Kyivskyi districts.

"A massive attack by enemy UAVs on the city is still ongoing - several more drones are being recorded in the air," the mayor of Kharkiv wrote.

Reminder

On the night of Tuesday, May 6, the Russians attacked Kharkiv with a drone. The enemy launched a Shahed-type UAV strike on the central, densely populated area of the city.

