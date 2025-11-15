Russia has decided that war is excellent material for a sitcom. The online cinema PREMIER announced the filming of the series "The Other Side of the Medal," where "recruits" at the front are entertained under the guidance of the not-so-enthusiastic veteran Cuba. This is reported by UNN with reference to ASTRA's information.

Details

Director Oleg Fomin promises to "preserve the truth" and also claims that the inspiration for the idea of such a film came from trips to the hospital and blessings from wounded soldiers.

In addition, the script for the comedy was written by Mykola Sidorov, a direct participant in the "SVO," and the cast includes former "cadets" such as Oleksandr Holovin and Moscow artists who have previously starred in military films that still "boost" the morale of Russian soldiers.

The series is scheduled for release in 2026, and it can already be guessed that viewers will get a unique combination of tragedy, propaganda, and "comedic" everyday life at the front.

For me, preserving the truth is the most important thing – cynically states director Fomin.

Russia admits film propaganda doesn't work on children – CPD