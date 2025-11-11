The Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council reports that Russian officials admit the failure of film propaganda among young people. The State Duma of the Russian Federation recognized that "SVO" films are not in demand among teenagers, and even representatives of the Ministry of Culture could not name three "best" films about the war. This is reported by UNN with reference to the CPD.

Details

The discussion took place during a round table on the topic of "destructive behavior of teenagers."

Part. In Russia, children from 14 years old face life imprisonment for sabotage

Instead of real work with young people, officials again reduce everything to propaganda

- experts note.

The Kremlin continues to invest in film projects that glorify war, but no one is engaged in developing critical thinking in children and young people: the main task is to raise an obedient generation that will unquestioningly carry out the regime's orders.

Part. "Roskomnadzor" will receive almost unlimited powers over the Internet in the Russian Federation - CPD