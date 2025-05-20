Russia is expanding its military infrastructure near the borders with Finland and Estonia - ISW

$41.500.03
Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy
Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

Trump: Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations to end the war.

People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 70 cases have already been registered

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

TOP reasons to choose outdoor sports

Ukrainian scientists have preserved a unique breed of cows - Charolais: the cattle were evacuated from the front-line zone to Lviv region

Gadgets from the "back door": how smartphones and technology bypass customs

Cryptocurrencies are about emotions, not the real economy. Economist explains the strong volatility of digital assets

Zelenskyy: considering the possibility of a meeting of all teams at a high level

Ukraine does not plan to declare neutral status, as required by Russia - Zelensky

Trump stunned European leaders with details of agreements with Putin - Financial Times

"We will not back down": Iran issued an ultimatum to the US regarding the nuclear deal

In Kyiv region, two teenage girls staged a brutal fight on the train: police are investigating the incident

Selfish interests rule the world

The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court has scheduled a hearing in the case of confiscation of the apartment of Minister Koval's family: will this be only the first step?

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25
Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

Russia is expanding its military infrastructure near the borders with Finland and Estonia - ISW

Kyiv • UNN

 510 views

Russia is building military bases and infrastructure near the borders of Finland and Estonia. Analysts predict that it will take Russia five years to build up its forces to a threatening level.

Russia is expanding its military infrastructure near the borders with Finland and Estonia - ISW

Russia continues to expand its military infrastructure along the border with Finland and Estonia, likely preparing for future aggression against NATO. This is stated in the material of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Details

Analysts point out that recent satellite images, confirmed by NATO officials, show that Russians are building bases and military infrastructure near the Finnish and Estonian borders - in particular, building and repairing tents, warehouses for storing vehicles, shelters for fighter jets and helicopter bases at the Olenya and Alakurt airbases in the Murmansk region, the Kamenka airbase in the Republic of Komi, and the Petrozavodsk airbase in the Republic of Karelia.

A senior NATO official said that Russia is likely to redeploy troops further north when the war in Ukraine ends, and that Russia believes its access to the Arctic is key to its status as a major power

- noted in ISW.

Estonia prepares for war with Russia, which NATO hopes to deter - Euractiv17.05.25, 14:00 • 4660 views

They emphasize that representatives of the defense sector of Finland predict that it will take Russia approximately five years to build up its forces to a threatening level after the end of the war in Ukraine, possibly tripling the number of Russian forces on the border with Finland.

In April 2025 ... Western military and intelligence officials said that Russia is expanding military bases near Petrozavodsk and upgrading railway lines and other infrastructure along Russia's western border with NATO

- the article says.

Analysts add that Putin's aide and former Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev recently used narratives similar to those the Kremlin used to justify its invasion of Ukraine to threaten Finland.

Recall

According to BILD, the end of the war in Ukraine may become a new stage of threats from Russia. Thus, about 800,000 Russian soldiers, in the event of a truce, may be redeployed to Belarus and the borders of Finland, Norway and the Baltic countries.

According to an unnamed Western official, Russia sees weakness as an opportunity for new conquests. After Georgia, there was Crimea, then Donbas, then Ukraine, and "if we make it clear to Putin that he can keep the annexed territories, he will choose the next, bigger target."

Russia Detains Oil Tanker Belonging to NATO Member: Details of the Incident18.05.25, 20:28 • 9434 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
NATO
Finland
Estonia
Ukraine
