Russia is disrupting Trump's peace efforts in Ukraine and intensifying attacks - Kovalenko

The Russian Federation is thwarting the efforts of US President Donald Trump to end the war in Ukraine: the occupiers are constantly attacking from the air and increasing offensive operations at the front. This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Center for Counteracting Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Andriy Kovalenko, reports UNN.

Details

According to the head of the CPD, the Kremlin is doing everything possible to prevent the war from ending. Kovalenko added that the Russian leadership pretends that Russia is allegedly interested in establishing peace, unlike Ukraine.

The authorities of the aggressor country are trying to build an alternative reality in relations with the United States, similar to what it was during the "Minsk format," the head of the CPD emphasized. At the same time, the Russians are very afraid of increased sanctions.

Peskov, Dmitriev and others pretend that Russia is doing everything possible for peace, and Ukraine is not. The alternative reality of the Russians, which they built during Minsk, and are now building in relations with the United States - wrote Kovalenko.

Reminder

Despite agreements on an energy truce, the Russians continue to attack Ukraine's energy facilities. This is happening in Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions.