Russia is disrupting Trump's peace efforts in Ukraine and intensifying attacks - Kovalenko

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story
05:00 PM • 9674 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

01:23 PM • 44629 views

Easter 2025: where and when to watch the online broadcast of church services

April 18, 10:59 AM • 50279 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and manufacturers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
April 18, 08:50 AM • 89252 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
April 18, 08:41 AM • 83581 views

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
April 18, 08:05 AM • 138035 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

April 18, 07:43 AM • 52591 views

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM • 125823 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 81366 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

April 18, 08:32 AM • 123702 views

"Looks happier with her than with Hailey": fans reacted to Justin Bieber kissing rapper Sexyy Red

April 18, 09:33 AM • 51845 views

Zelenskyy Extended Martial Law and Mobilization Until August 6

April 18, 09:36 AM • 55865 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 37745 views

Easter services in the Vatican: how Catholics celebrate the Resurrection

12:10 PM • 60054 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Marco Rubio

Rustem Umerov

J. D. Vance

Ukraine

United States

Kharkiv

United Kingdom

Zaporizhzhia

9K720 Iskander

Unmanned aerial vehicle

MIM-104 Patriot

The Guardian

The New York Times

Russia is disrupting Trump's peace efforts in Ukraine and intensifying attacks - Kovalenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6668 views

Russia pretends to be interested in peace, but is increasing assaults and attacking energy facilities in Ukraine, disrupting US efforts. The Kremlin is building an alternative reality in relations with the US.

Russia is disrupting Trump's peace efforts in Ukraine and intensifying attacks - Kovalenko

The Russian Federation is thwarting the efforts of US President Donald Trump to end the war in Ukraine: the occupiers are constantly attacking from the air and increasing offensive operations at the front. This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Center for Counteracting Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Andriy Kovalenko, reports UNN.

Details

According to the head of the CPD, the Kremlin is doing everything possible to prevent the war from ending. Kovalenko added that the Russian leadership pretends that Russia is allegedly interested in establishing peace, unlike Ukraine.

The authorities of the aggressor country are trying to build an alternative reality in relations with the United States, similar to what it was during the "Minsk format," the head of the CPD emphasized. At the same time, the Russians are very afraid of increased sanctions.

Peskov, Dmitriev and others pretend that Russia is doing everything possible for peace, and Ukraine is not. The alternative reality of the Russians, which they built during Minsk, and are now building in relations with the United States

- wrote Kovalenko.

Reminder

Despite agreements on an energy truce, the Russians continue to attack Ukraine's energy facilities. This is happening in Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

WarPolitics
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
Kherson
Kharkiv
