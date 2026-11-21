Russia and Ukraine are competing for limited supplies of Chinese optical fiber used to produce drones resistant to electronic warfare. Due to high demand, prices for the material have risen more than sixfold. Financial Times reports this, UNN writes.

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According to the publication, the price of optical fiber rose from approximately $4 per kilometer in the spring to nearly $30 per kilometer for high-quality material. Demand from data centers, which use optical fibers to transmit information, also contributed to the price increase.

Fiber-optic drones differ from conventional ones in that they are connected to the operator by a thin cable rather than a radio signal. This makes them less vulnerable to electronic warfare systems.

According to a Ukrainian trader involved in procuring optical fiber in China, Russia has an advantage due to centralized purchases in large batches and direct agreements with Chinese suppliers. In Ukraine, procurement is divided among hundreds of companies and intermediaries.

The rising cost of the material is already affecting the production of Ukrainian drones. Oleksandr Yakovenko, founder of TAF Industries, said that the optical fiber for a single drone with a flight range of 30 kilometers can cost nearly $1,000. As a result, some manufacturers are considering using wireless systems with Starlink terminals.

China plays a key role in the global optical fiber market. According to the investment bank Huatai Securities, the country accounts for more than half of global optical fiber production and nearly half of the production of finished optical cables.

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Analysts at Huatai Securities forecast that demand for optical fiber for drones will increase significantly in 2026. In their estimates, sales of such fiber for use in drones could reach 146 million kilometers, 155% more than in 2025.

At the same time, production is constrained by a shortage of special glass preforms used to manufacture optical fiber. Only a few Chinese companies are capable of producing it on a large scale.

The problem is complicated by the fact that optical fiber is used not only in the military sphere but also in civilian telecommunications and data centers. Therefore, its supply is difficult to fully link to a specific end use.

Following the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the United States, the European Union, and the United Kingdom imposed sanctions on hundreds of Chinese companies for supplying Russia with military equipment and dual-use goods. However, as the publication notes, optical fiber itself is not directly classified by China as a dual-use item.

China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the country strictly controls the export of dual-use goods and opposes using the war to discredit China.

Thus, rising demand for optical fiber, limited production capacity, and competition between Russia and Ukraine are increasing tensions in the market for materials needed to produce drones.

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