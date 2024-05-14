Russia intensifies attempts to discredit the Ukrainian peace formula - CPJ

Against the backdrop of the offensive in Kharkiv region, Russia has resorted to more bellicose rhetoric about the Ukrainian peace formula, trying to intimidate and persuade the West to make concessions to Moscow. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, UNN reports .

Details

In particular, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, commenting on the summit on the Peace Formula to be held in Switzerland, made the following manipulative statements:

"russia is ready for negotiations, taking into account the current realities".

If the West wants to fight on the battlefield, be my guest.

Switzerland is not suitable for negotiations because it has abandoned its neutrality.

The Istanbul agreements could have ended the war on favorable terms for Ukraine.

The Center noted that Russia sees the Ukrainian peace formula as a threat and is making efforts to discredit it on the eve of the summit in Switzerland. By repeating the thesis of its alleged readiness for negotiations, Russia is raising the level of threats. It also wants to force Western countries to reduce their military and diplomatic support for Ukraine.

Russia threatens military escalation in Ukraine if the West intervenes on the battlefield, dismissing future peace talks as an "ultimatum.