Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 78990 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106871 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149755 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153854 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250180 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174114 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165378 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148321 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225823 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113056 views

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 34326 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 43831 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 37984 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 62263 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 56293 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250180 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225823 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211882 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237632 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224445 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 78990 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 56293 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 62263 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112871 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113774 views
Russia intensifies attempts to discredit the Ukrainian peace formula - CPJ

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18523 views

Russia has stepped up efforts to discredit Ukraine's peace formula, threatening military escalation and dismissing future peace talks as an "ultimatum" if the West intervenes on the battlefield.

Against the backdrop of the offensive in Kharkiv region, Russia has resorted to more bellicose rhetoric about the Ukrainian peace formula, trying to intimidate and persuade the West to make concessions to Moscow. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, UNN reports .

Details

In particular, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, commenting on the summit on the Peace Formula to be held in Switzerland, made the following manipulative statements:

  • "russia is ready for negotiations, taking into account the current realities".
  • If the West wants to fight on the battlefield, be my guest.
  • Switzerland is not suitable for negotiations because it has abandoned its neutrality.
  • The Istanbul agreements could have ended the war on favorable terms for Ukraine.

The Center noted that Russia sees the Ukrainian peace formula as a threat and is making efforts to discredit it on the eve of the summit in Switzerland. By repeating the thesis of its alleged readiness for negotiations, Russia is raising the level of threats. It also wants to force Western countries to reduce their military and diplomatic support for Ukraine.

Recall

Russia threatens military escalation in Ukraine if the West intervenes on the battlefield, dismissing future peace talks as an "ultimatum.

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics
switzerlandSwitzerland
istanbulIstanbul
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

