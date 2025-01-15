ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Russia has tightened its control over the media: British intelligence gives reasons

Russia has tightened its control over the media: British intelligence gives reasons

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24114 views

In 2024, Russian courts massively fined journalists and readers of independent media, including Meduza and Radio Liberty. British intelligence believes this is part of a strategy to control the media after the invasion of Ukraine.

In 2024, Russian courts imposed significant fines on journalists and readers  of a number of media outlets. In , the British intelligence analyzed how Russia has stepped up efforts to control the media since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, UNN reports.

Details

The report states that, according to the Russian independent media organization Mediazona, in 2024, Russian courts  issued a significant number of fines to journalists or readers of media outlets that the Russian authorities deemed "undesirable." Reportedly, most of the fines were imposed on the Latvian media outlet Meduza, while the US-funded Radio Liberty and RFE, as well as the Dozhd TV channel, were also fined. Most of the fines were imposed on authors, editors or commentators.

The fines are almost certainly aimed at deterring independent media from publishing materials that contradict or criticize the official Russian version of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. The fines are aimed at deterring and intimidating those Russians who cooperate with independent media and reject the narratives disseminated by state media

- , according to British intelligence.

British intelligence noted that these activities fit into the overall picture of the Russian government's increased efforts to control the media and further restrict freedom of speech after the full-scale invasion  of Ukraine in February 2022. 

 Most of Russia's independent media outlets have been closed or forced abroad, and the Russian government has been imposing and enforcing increasingly stringent restrictions on citizens' access to foreign media.

Russia's efforts to restrict the activities of independent media are likely to continue throughout the conflict, which demonstrates the increased sensitivity of the country's leadership to the potential of the conflict to affect the stability of the regime

- , the British intelligence service said.

Recall 

On January 14, users in Russia reported a massive outage of Internet services, including websites of shops, banks, and messengers. This is the second major outage in recent weeks.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
latviaLatvia
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
ukraineUkraine

