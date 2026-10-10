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Russia has intensified anti-Ukrainian sentiment on the eve of Poland’s Independence Day – CPD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 356 views

Russia has intensified disinformation operations in Poland ahead of Independence Day. The CPD reported attempts to sow division between the countries.

Russia has intensified anti-Ukrainian sentiment on the eve of Poland’s Independence Day – CPD

On the eve of Poland’s Independence Day, Russia intensified anti-Ukrainian sentiment in the country. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), according to UNN.

Details

"On the eve of Poland’s Independence Day, Russia intensified information operations aimed at inciting anti-Ukrainian sentiment and provoking a rift between the countries," the statement said. 

The CCD noted that this is evidenced by the involvement of the Russian disinformation network Pravda/Portal Kombat in spreading destructive narratives in the Polish information space. Hostile resources are promoting messages about the "collapse of Polish-Ukrainian friendship," growing xenophobic sentiment, and the alleged total exhaustion of Polish society with Ukraine.

"This is a systemic tactic of the Russian Federation: to artificially create the illusion of deep hostility between allies in order to undermine international support for Ukraine and fracture European unity," the CCD added. 

We will remind you

Russian propaganda has intensified its disinformation campaign surrounding the tragedy in Bucha, deliberately targeting Western audiences. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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