Russia has increased the production of "Shaheds" and uses swarm tactics - National Security and Defense Council

Russia has increased the production of "Shaheds" because they have become a cheap weapon of terror, and uses swarm tactics against Ukraine. This was announced by the head of the Center for Counteracting Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council Andriy Kovalenko in Telegram, writes UNN.

The "Shahed" UAV, or as they are called in Russia, "Geran", has become a cheap weapon of terror against civilians. Russia has increased production and uses swarm tactics, accumulating the number of crews and the UAVs themselves for attacks at night and during the day, as I said earlier - Kovalenko wrote.

Let's remind

Kharkiv came under attack by enemy strike drones, strikes were recorded.

In Kharkiv, about 12 enemy strikes have already been recorded, 4 people were reported injured, and a car caught fire in one of the districts as a result of the shelling, where, according to preliminary information, three people were injured.