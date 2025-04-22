Russia has increased the production of "Shaheds" and uses swarm tactics - National Security and Defense Council

$41.380.02
NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game
01:40 PM • 7600 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Exclusive
09:55 AM • 27306 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

08:27 AM • 61023 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
April 22, 07:51 AM • 101954 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 90276 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 210036 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 102900 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 82598 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Exclusive
April 21, 01:18 PM • 67602 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
April 21, 01:11 PM • 41997 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

750 mm
Trump announced a plan for a peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine: NY Post learned what the administration says about the issue of "land"

April 22, 05:22 AM • 67833 views

A night attack by Russia affected one district of the Kyiv region: the consequences have been shown

April 22, 06:01 AM • 63151 views

A dog was rescued from under the rubble in Sumy region after a night strike by the Russian Federation - State Emergency Service of Ukraine

April 22, 07:13 AM • 39522 views

Air defense systems are operating in the Kyiv region amid the threat of enemy drones

April 22, 07:13 AM • 49285 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

April 22, 07:54 AM • 54056 views
NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

01:40 PM • 7570 views

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

12:23 PM • 17604 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU
Exclusive

April 22, 07:51 AM • 101934 views

"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

April 21, 03:15 PM • 102606 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope
Exclusive

April 21, 02:32 PM • 210023 views
Donald Trump

Ivan Fedorov

Elon Musk

Oleh Syniehubov

Vitali Klitschko

Ukraine

Kyiv

Kharkiv

Zaporizhzhia

United States

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

10:22 AM • 19247 views

"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about work problems before the role in Marvel

09:58 AM • 18382 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

April 22, 07:54 AM • 54066 views

Hailey Bieber shared touching photos with son Jack on Easter

April 21, 01:36 PM • 41503 views

Jewellery worth €10 million stolen: ‘Kim Kardashian's ‘grandfathers’ robbers to stand trial

April 21, 12:58 PM • 44447 views
Shahed-136

Telegram

ChatGPT

United States dollar

Tesla Model Y

Russia has increased the production of "Shaheds" and uses swarm tactics - National Security and Defense Council

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2948 views

Russia has increased the production of "Shahed" kamikaze drones, which it uses to attack civilian objects in Ukraine with swarms. Terror tactics have become possible due to the low cost of these UAVs.

Russia has increased the production of "Shaheds" and uses swarm tactics - National Security and Defense Council

Russia has increased the production of "Shaheds" because they have become a cheap weapon of terror, and uses swarm tactics against Ukraine. This was announced by the head of the Center for Counteracting Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council Andriy Kovalenko in Telegram, writes UNN.

The "Shahed" UAV, or as they are called in Russia, "Geran", has become a cheap weapon of terror against civilians. Russia has increased production and uses swarm tactics, accumulating the number of crews and the UAVs themselves for attacks at night and during the day, as I said earlier 

- Kovalenko wrote.

Let's remind

Kharkiv came under attack by enemy strike drones, strikes were recorded.

In Kharkiv, about 12 enemy strikes have already been recorded, 4 people were reported injured, and a car caught fire in one of the districts as a result of the shelling, where, according to preliminary information, three people were injured.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
Shahed-136
Ukraine
Kharkiv
