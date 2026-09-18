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Russia has been losing more than 10,000 military personnel in Ukraine for the third consecutive week, according to Estonian intelligence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14 views

Estonian intelligence reported more than 10,000 Russian casualties in a week. Ukrainian strikes have reduced Russia’s oil-refining capacity by 30%.

Russia has been losing more than 10,000 military personnel in Ukraine for the third consecutive week, according to Estonian intelligence

The losses of the Russian armed forces in the war of aggression against Ukraine have remained at more than 10,000 servicemen for the third consecutive week, exceeding the pace of mobilization. ERR reports this, citing a statement by Colonel Ants Kiviselg, head of the Intelligence Centre of the Estonian Defence Forces, UNN writes.

For the third consecutive week, Russia has lost more than 10,000 servicemen, including the wounded and dead. The average daily losses this week amounted to approximately 1,600 troops, meaning that slightly more than 11,000 servicemen were lost over the course of the week. Thus, the trend continues: Russia is losing more troops on the battlefield than it is able to recruit

- Colonel Kiviselg said.

The head of the Intelligence Centre of the Estonian Defence Forces also noted that Ukraine had for the first time released data on its counteroffensive in the direction of Lyman, Donetsk region, during which approximately 85 square kilometres were liberated and cleared.

Ukrainian operations in Donetsk region are currently continuing

- Kiviselg added.

Speaking about Ukraine's other successes, Kiviselg noted that strikes on Russian oil facilities in Krasnodar Krai, Saratov and Samara regions, as well as in the Republic of Tatarstan, are continuing; there was also a strike on the port of Makhachkala on the Caspian Sea, attacks on chemical plants in Perm Krai and Volgograd, and a strike on a drone manufacturing plant in Rostov region.

Kiviselg also referred to a report by the International Energy Agency (IEA), according to which the condition of Russia's oil refineries has deteriorated as a result of Ukraine's long-range strikes, while sanctions are making it more difficult to repair the damage caused by airstrikes.

According to IEA estimates, Russia's oil-refining capacity will remain 30% below its pre-war level over the next 18 months.

In Russia, half of gas stations have no gasoline after strikes on oil refineries - media18.09.26, 03:16 • 4592 views

Olga Rozgon

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