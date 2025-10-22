Russia handed over an unofficial document to the US with conditions for a "peace agreement" with Ukraine, again demanding Donetsk region - Reuters

Russia has once again put forward its previous conditions for achieving peace with Ukraine in an unofficial document ("non-paper") that was handed over to the United States last weekend. This was reported by Reuters, citing sources, writes UNN.

Details

According to one official, in the document, Russia again put forward the demand to take control of the entire territory of the Ukrainian Donbas — a position that effectively rejects Donald Trump's vision of "freezing" the front line at its current positions.

Russia also reiterated its long-standing demand that no NATO troops be stationed on Ukrainian territory as part of any peace agreement, one source said.

The "non-paper" — an unofficial document used to convey the positions of one party to another — emerged amid growing doubts about a likely summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, which was planned to be held in Budapest.

A White House official told Reuters on Tuesday that no meeting was planned "in the near future." The Russian embassy in Washington did not respond to a request for comment.

As the publication notes, the document also emphasizes how Russia continues to adhere to maximalist demands regarding Ukraine.

Addition

When asked to comment on the "non-paper," the White House referred to Trump's statement to reporters on Tuesday, in which he said he had not yet made a final decision on the summit, but did not want a "useless meeting." He added that he considered a ceasefire along the current line of contact possible.

