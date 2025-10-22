Russia handed over an unofficial document to the US with conditions for a "peace agreement" with Ukraine, again demanding Donetsk region - Reuters

$41.740.01
48.470.19
ukenru
08:35 AM • 1032 views
Budget-2026 successfully passed its first reading in the Verkhovna Rada: key indicatorsPhoto
07:30 AM • 11781 views
Start of the heating season: in which regions heat has already been supplied, and how preparations are progressing
05:34 AM • 19864 views
Most regions experienced emergency power outages after another Russian attack on energy infrastructure - Ministry of Energy
05:20 AM • 21579 views
Trains delayed and rerouted due to massive Russian attack
October 22, 12:40 AM • 31744 views
Putin's special envoy stated that preparations for the meeting between the leaders of Russia and the United States are underwayVideo
October 21, 09:57 PM • 43732 views
Trump on a possible meeting with Putin: I don't want the meeting to be in vain, we haven't made a decision yetVideo
October 21, 07:58 PM • 42899 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the strike on the Bryansk chemical plant in Russia with Storm Shadow missiles
October 21, 07:07 PM • 34737 views
Donald Trump's meeting with Putin in Hungary canceled - Media
October 21, 05:01 PM • 31678 views
Europe and Ukraine prepare 12-point plan to end war – Bloomberg
October 21, 02:07 PM • 32758 views
"Contract 18-24" expanded: now you can serve in any brigade of the Defense Forces
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
3.5m/s
71%
750mm
Popular news
Russia attacked Izmail: energy and port infrastructure damagedOctober 22, 01:40 AM • 4012 views
In Turkey, a man will pay alimony for cats to his ex-wifeOctober 22, 02:42 AM • 7188 views
Fire in a high-rise building in Kyiv's Dniprovskyi district stopped: 10 people rescued, 1 deadOctober 22, 03:15 AM • 4638 views
Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and a number of regions04:50 AM • 17757 views
Zodiac sign Scorpio: magnetic energy and strategic mindPhoto05:30 AM • 23938 views
Publications
Start of the heating season: in which regions heat has already been supplied, and how preparations are progressing07:30 AM • 11784 views
Zodiac sign Scorpio: magnetic energy and strategic mindPhoto05:30 AM • 24102 views
Supporter of the “Kharkiv Spring” with pro-Russian sentiments could become the new rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhotoOctober 21, 01:53 PM • 65592 views
Halloween 2025: Top costumes that will make you unforgettable, not scaryPhotoOctober 21, 07:50 AM • 69663 views
Start of the budget process in the Rada: what is known about the State Budget-2026October 21, 06:03 AM • 68444 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
Odesa Oblast
Kharkiv
Poltava Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Lopez spends a fortune on witchcraft to get Ben Affleck back - MediaOctober 21, 04:48 PM • 22357 views
Fassbender to play Joe Kennedy in new Netflix seriesOctober 21, 12:00 PM • 37451 views
White House denies reports of possible Diddy release: final decision rests with Trump - Daily MailOctober 21, 05:58 AM • 47356 views
Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife celebrates an anniversary: even Beckham recorded congratulations for VladaVideoOctober 20, 03:55 PM • 37753 views
Jennifer Lopez revealed the name of the actor who is the best kisserOctober 19, 04:31 AM • 93520 views
Actual
Social network
Gold
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
BFM TV
MiG-31

Russia handed over an unofficial document to the US with conditions for a "peace agreement" with Ukraine, again demanding Donetsk region - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 318 views

Russia has handed over an unofficial document to the US with peace terms, again demanding control over Donbas and no NATO troops in Ukraine. This comes amid doubts about a Trump-Putin summit.

Russia handed over an unofficial document to the US with conditions for a "peace agreement" with Ukraine, again demanding Donetsk region - Reuters

Russia has once again put forward its previous conditions for achieving peace with Ukraine in an unofficial document ("non-paper") that was handed over to the United States last weekend. This was reported by Reuters, citing sources, writes UNN.

Details

According to one official, in the document, Russia again put forward the demand to take control of the entire territory of the Ukrainian Donbas — a position that effectively rejects Donald Trump's vision of "freezing" the front line at its current positions.

Russia also reiterated its long-standing demand that no NATO troops be stationed on Ukrainian territory as part of any peace agreement, one source said.

The "non-paper" — an unofficial document used to convey the positions of one party to another — emerged amid growing doubts about a likely summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, which was planned to be held in Budapest.

A White House official told Reuters on Tuesday that no meeting was planned "in the near future." The Russian embassy in Washington did not respond to a request for comment.

As the publication notes, the document also emphasizes how Russia continues to adhere to maximalist demands regarding Ukraine.

Addition

When asked to comment on the "non-paper," the White House referred to Trump's statement to reporters on Tuesday, in which he said he had not yet made a final decision on the summit, but did not want a "useless meeting." He added that he considered a ceasefire along the current line of contact possible.

Putin's special envoy stated that preparations for the meeting between the leaders of Russia and the United States are underway22.10.25, 03:40 • 31750 views

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
White House
Reuters
NATO
Donald Trump
United States
Budapest
Ukraine