Russia fired more than 160 drones and missiles at Ukraine: 56 drones and some of cruise missiles were destroyed

Russia launched a combined strike on Ukraine, firing 165 air targets of various types, shooting down 56 drones and some missiles, 61 drones, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on Saturday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of February 1, the Russian occupiers launched a combined attack on Ukraine with missiles of various types of air, sea and ground-based missiles, as well as Shahed attack UAVs and other types of imitation drones.

In total, the radio engineering troops of the Air Force of Ukraine, as indicated, detected and escorted 165 enemy air targets: 7 "Iskander-M"/KN-23 ballistic missiles (launch areas - TOT of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, Voronezh region, Russian Federation); 7 Iskander-K cruise missiles (launch areas - TOT of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, TOT of Donetsk region); 7 Iskander-K cruise missiles (launch areas - TOT of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, TOT of Donetsk region). ); 8 X-22/32 cruise missiles from Tu-22M3 aircraft; 4 Kalibr cruise missiles (from carriers in the Black Sea); 8 X-101/X-55cm cruise missiles from Tu-95MS strategic bombers; 10 X-59/X-69 guided missiles from tactical aircraft (launch area - Voronezh region, Russian Federation); 2 tactical aircraft, Russian Federation); 2 X-31P guided missiles (from the Black Sea); 123 Shahed strike UAVs/simulators of various types (launch areas - Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Russian Federation, Chauda TOT of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea).

Anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare assets and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the enemy air attack.

According to preliminary data, 56 Shahed attack UAVs/imitator drones of various types were shot down, another 61 UAVs did not reach their targets (lost in the area). Some of the enemy cruise missiles were destroyed by air defense. A significant number of missiles did not reach their targets due to the active counteraction of the Defense Forces. However, there were also hits, in particular by missiles that entered the target on a ballistic trajectory. We have not yet released detailed information on enemy missiles - the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on social media.

As a result of the Russian strike, civilian objects and critical infrastructure were reportedly hit by missiles and attack UAVs. "The hit of an X-22 missile on a residential building in Poltava and the shelling of the historic center of Odesa with ballistic missiles is yet another evidence of the barbarism and terrorism of the Russian leadership. Also on the night of February 1, the enemy attacked Ukrainian enterprises and Ukrainian energy infrastructure facilities in Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Sumy, Kharkiv, Khmelnytsky, and Kyiv regions," the statement said.

