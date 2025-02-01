Russia fired more than 160 drones and missiles at Ukraine: 56 drones and some of cruise missiles were destroyed

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 37511 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 73035 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 103714 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 106991 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 125327 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102673 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130867 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103613 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113345 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116937 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 98193 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 26232 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113778 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 32115 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 108227 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 37511 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 125327 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130867 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163523 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153535 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 5772 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 12150 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 108227 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113778 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138899 views
Actual
Russia fired more than 160 drones and missiles at Ukraine: 56 drones and some of cruise missiles were destroyed

Russia fired more than 160 drones and missiles at Ukraine: 56 drones and some of cruise missiles were destroyed

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31379 views

Russia launched a combined attack on Ukraine, firing 165 air targets of various types. 56 Shaheeds were shot down, 61 UAVs failed to reach their targets, and civilian objects were hit in several regions.

Russia launched a combined strike on Ukraine, firing 165 air targets of various types, shooting down 56 drones and some missiles, 61 drones, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on Saturday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of February 1, the Russian occupiers launched a combined attack on Ukraine with missiles of various types of air, sea and ground-based missiles, as well as Shahed attack UAVs and other types of imitation drones.

In total, the radio engineering troops of the Air Force of Ukraine, as indicated, detected and escorted 165 enemy air targets: 7 "Iskander-M"/KN-23 ballistic missiles (launch areas - TOT of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, Voronezh region, Russian Federation); 7 Iskander-K cruise missiles (launch areas - TOT of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, TOT of Donetsk region); 7 Iskander-K cruise missiles (launch areas - TOT of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, TOT of Donetsk region). ); 8 X-22/32 cruise missiles from Tu-22M3 aircraft; 4 Kalibr cruise missiles (from carriers in the Black Sea); 8 X-101/X-55cm cruise missiles from Tu-95MS strategic bombers; 10 X-59/X-69 guided missiles from tactical aircraft (launch area - Voronezh region, Russian Federation); 2 tactical aircraft, Russian Federation); 2 X-31P guided missiles (from the Black Sea); 123 Shahed strike UAVs/simulators of various types (launch areas - Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Russian Federation, Chauda TOT of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea).

Anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare assets and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the enemy air attack.

According to preliminary data, 56 Shahed attack UAVs/imitator drones of various types were shot down, another 61 UAVs did not reach their targets (lost in the area). Some of the enemy cruise missiles were destroyed by air defense. A significant number of missiles did not reach their targets due to the active counteraction of the Defense Forces. However, there were also hits, in particular by missiles that entered the target on a ballistic trajectory. We have not yet released detailed information on enemy missiles

- the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on social media.

As a result of the Russian strike, civilian objects and critical infrastructure were reportedly hit by missiles and attack UAVs. "The hit of an X-22 missile on a residential building in Poltava and the shelling of the historic center of Odesa with ballistic missiles is yet another evidence of the barbarism and terrorism of the Russian leadership. Also on the night of February 1, the enemy attacked Ukrainian enterprises and Ukrainian energy infrastructure facilities in Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Sumy, Kharkiv, Khmelnytsky, and Kyiv regions," the statement said.

Russia strikes at Poltava: a residential building is hit01.02.25, 09:01 • 65288 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
9k720-iskander9K720 Iskander
krymCrimea
ukraineUkraine
donetskDonetsk
poltavaPoltava
odesaOdesa
kyivKyiv
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising