russia fired 32 times at the border areas of Sumy region, causing 166 explosions

During the day, the occupants fired 32 times at Sumy region. As a result, 166 explosions were recorded. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

Today, enemy troops fired 32 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region, resulting in 166 explosions. Bilopilska, Krasnopilska, Velykopysarivska, Novoslobidska, Hlukhivska, Esmanska, Shalyhinska, Druzhbivska, Seredyna-Budska and Znob-Novgorodska communities came under fire.

Situation in the communities:

Bilopilska: underwent shelling from multiple rocket launchers (11 explosions), mortars (6 explosions), artillery (10 explosions), an attack by an FPV drone (1 explosion) and the dropping of two VOG munitions from an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) (2 explosions).

Esmanska: suffered from mortar shelling (6 explosions) and small arms fire.

Novoslobidska: it was shelled with cannon artillery (10 explosions). Also, 15 mines were dropped on the territory of the community.

Shalyhinska: came under small arms fire and attack by FPV kamikaze drones (3 explosions).

Seredyno-Budska: it was shelled with cannon artillery (19 explosions) and mortars (8 explosions), and was attacked by an FPV kamikaze drone (3 explosions).

Velykopysarivska: it came under fire from cannon artillery (30 explosions) and mortars (15 explosions), as well as two VOG-type explosive devices dropped from a UAV (2 explosions).

Krasnopilska: came under mortar attack (1 explosion).

Druzhbivska: suffered from artillery shelling (2 explosions) and shelling from a multiple rocket launcher system (MLRS) (6 explosions).

Znob-Novhorodska: it was shelled with cannon artillery (10 explosions).

Hlukhivska: 6 mines were dropped on its territory.

