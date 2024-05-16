russia fired 32 times at the border areas of Sumy region, causing 166 explosions

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

© 2007 — 2024

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

russia fired 32 times at the border areas of Sumy region, causing 166 explosions

russia fired 32 times at the border areas of Sumy region, causing 166 explosions

Kyiv  •  UNN

Enemy forces fired 32 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region, resulting in 166 explosions in many localities.

During the day, the occupants fired 32 times at Sumy region. As a result, 166 explosions were recorded. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

Today, enemy troops fired 32 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region, resulting in 166 explosions. Bilopilska, Krasnopilska, Velykopysarivska, Novoslobidska, Hlukhivska, Esmanska, Shalyhinska, Druzhbivska, Seredyna-Budska and Znob-Novgorodska communities came under fire.

Situation in the communities:

Bilopilska: underwent shelling from multiple rocket launchers (11 explosions), mortars (6 explosions), artillery (10 explosions), an attack by an FPV drone (1 explosion) and the dropping of two VOG munitions from an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) (2 explosions).

Esmanska: suffered from mortar shelling (6 explosions) and small arms fire.

Novoslobidska: it was shelled with cannon artillery (10 explosions). Also, 15 mines were dropped on the territory of the community.

Shalyhinska: came under small arms fire and attack by FPV kamikaze drones (3 explosions).

Seredyno-Budska: it was shelled with cannon artillery (19 explosions) and mortars (8 explosions), and was attacked by an FPV kamikaze drone (3 explosions).

Velykopysarivska: it came under fire from cannon artillery (30 explosions) and mortars (15 explosions), as well as two VOG-type explosive devices dropped from a UAV (2 explosions).

Krasnopilska: came under mortar attack (1 explosion).

Druzhbivska: suffered from artillery shelling (2 explosions) and shelling from a multiple rocket launcher system (MLRS) (6 explosions).

Znob-Novhorodska: it was shelled with cannon artillery (10 explosions).

Hlukhivska: 6 mines were dropped on its territory.

Russians shelling the border of Sumy region: 36 more explosions since nightfall16.05.24, 09:26 • 22700 views

Julia Kotwicka

