Russians shelling the border of Sumy region: 36 more explosions since nightfall
Kyiv • UNN
Russians shelled the border areas and settlements of Sumy region 6 times, causing 36 explosions.
Russian troops shelled the border areas and settlements of Sumy region 6 times overnight, causing 36 explosions, the Sumy RMA reported on Thursday, UNN reports.
Details
"At night and in the morning, Russians fired 6 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 36 explosions were recorded," the RMA reported on Telegram.
Bilopilska, Myropilska, Esmanska, Seredyno-Budska communities were shelled:
- Bilopilska community: the enemy fired from cannon artillery (10 explosions).
- Seredyna-Budska community: mortar shelling (4 explosions).
- Myropilska community: 10 mines dropped by Russians on the territory of the community.
- Esman community: mortar shelling was recorded (2 explosions).
