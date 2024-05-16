Russians shelling the border of Sumy region: 36 more explosions since nightfall

Russian troops shelled the border areas and settlements of Sumy region 6 times overnight, causing 36 explosions, the Sumy RMA reported on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"At night and in the morning, Russians fired 6 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 36 explosions were recorded," the RMA reported on Telegram.

Bilopilska, Myropilska, Esmanska, Seredyno-Budska communities were shelled:

Bilopilska community: the enemy fired from cannon artillery (10 explosions).

Seredyna-Budska community: mortar shelling (4 explosions).

Myropilska community: 10 mines dropped by Russians on the territory of the community.

Esman community: mortar shelling was recorded (2 explosions).

1 killed, 1 wounded in Sumy region as a result of Russian shelling