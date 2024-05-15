1 killed, 1 wounded in Sumy region as a result of Russian shelling

On May 15, Russians fired 37 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 183 explosions were recorded. One person was killed and another was injured. This was reported by the Sumy RMA, UNN reports.

Details

The Khotyn, Bilopil, Krasnopil, Velykopysarivska, Novoslobidska, Esmanska, Shalyhinska, Druzhbivska, Seredyna-Budska, Znob-Novgorodska communities were shelled.

Bilopilska community: the enemy fired from mortars (11 explosions) and cannon artillery (10 explosions).

Esman community: mortar shelling (23 explosions), MLRS (8 explosions), and cannon artillery (23 explosions). One civilian woman died as a result of shelling from MLRS.

Znob-Novhorod community: mortar shelling (7 explosions) and artillery shelling (5 explosions) were recorded.

Novoslobidska community: Russians dropped 6 mines on the community's territory.

Velykopysarivska community: mortar shelling (3 explosions), artillery shelling (7 explosions) and the dropping of a VOG munition from a UAV (1 explosion).

Seredina-Budska community: there were mortar attacks (7 explosions) and artillery shelling (15 explosions).

Krasnopilska community: there were FPV drone attacks (3 explosions) and mortar attacks (11 explosions). In addition, there was an FPV drone attack (4 explosions).

Druzhbivka community: the enemy attacked with MLRS (28 explosions). One person was wounded as a result of the shelling.

Khotyn community: there was a shelling with MLRS (6 explosions), mortar shelling (3 explosions).

Shalyhynska community: an FPV drone strike (1 explosion).

