1 killed, 1 wounded in Sumy region as a result of Russian shelling

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

1 killed, 1 wounded in Sumy region as a result of Russian shelling

1 killed, 1 wounded in Sumy region as a result of Russian shelling

Kyiv  •  UNN

On May 15, Russians fired 37 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region, resulting in 183 explosions, killing one civilian woman and injuring another.

On May 15, Russians fired 37 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 183 explosions were recorded. One person was killed and another was injured. This was reported by the Sumy RMA, UNN reports.

Details

The Khotyn, Bilopil, Krasnopil, Velykopysarivska, Novoslobidska, Esmanska, Shalyhinska, Druzhbivska, Seredyna-Budska, Znob-Novgorodska communities were shelled.

  • Bilopilska community: the enemy fired from mortars (11 explosions) and cannon artillery (10 explosions).
  • Esman community: mortar shelling (23 explosions), MLRS (8 explosions), and cannon artillery (23 explosions). One civilian woman died as a result of shelling from MLRS.
  • Znob-Novhorod community: mortar shelling (7 explosions) and artillery shelling (5 explosions) were recorded.
  • Novoslobidska community: Russians dropped 6 mines on the community's territory.
  • Velykopysarivska community: mortar shelling (3 explosions), artillery shelling (7 explosions) and the dropping of a VOG munition from a UAV (1 explosion).
  • Seredina-Budska community: there were mortar attacks (7 explosions) and artillery shelling (15 explosions).
  • Krasnopilska community: there were FPV drone attacks (3 explosions) and mortar attacks (11 explosions). In addition, there was an FPV drone attack (4 explosions).
  • Druzhbivka community: the enemy attacked with MLRS (28 explosions). One person was wounded as a result of the shelling.
  • Khotyn community: there was a shelling with MLRS (6 explosions), mortar shelling (3 explosions).
  • Shalyhynska community: an FPV drone strike (1 explosion).

No creation of a Russian strike group in the Sumy region is recorded

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyWar

