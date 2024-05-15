No creation of a Russian strike group in the Sumy region is recorded

The situation in the border area of Sumy region has not undergone any significant changes in terms of the status and deployment of Russian troops. The creation of a strike group has not been recorded to date. This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Volodymyr Artyukh during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

When asked if he was recording any Russian activity on the other side of the border, Artyukh replied:

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, there are no significant changes in the group, their combat capability to build up their group in the shortest possible time and create a strike group today - said the head of Sumy RMA.

According to him, all information received by the military administration, the General Staff, the group of troops located in the Sumy region, including information from the GUR , is processed and analyzed, and decisions are made accordingly to protect the population in the Sumy region.

In addition, Artyukh noted that the enemy has tactics and increases shelling in certain areas to force the Ukrainian Armed Forces to move units there to reinforce them, which can weaken other areas at the same time.

Yesterday, May 14, the head of the GUR, Budanov, said that the Russians had been planning an operation in Sumy region from the very beginning. Currently a small grouping of their forces is being held in the border area near the town of Sudzha. The situation has not yet allowed them to start active operations and implement their plan.

Today, on May 15, the Defense Ministry said that the Ukrainian military is ready for a possible Russian offensive in Sumy region.