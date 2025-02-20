Russia fired 14 missiles and 161 drones at Ukraine overnight: 80 drones were shot down, 78 did not reach targets

Russia launched a combined attack on critical infrastructure facilities in Kharkiv region at night and used 14 missiles of various types. The enemy also attacked with 161 drones, of which 80 were shot down and 78 did not reach the targets, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on Thursday, UNN writes.

According to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of February 20, the Russian occupiers launched a combined attack with various types of air-, ground-, and sea-based missiles on critical infrastructure facilities in the Kharkiv region.

In total, 14 missiles were used: cruise missiles - X-101/X-55cm (launched from Volgograd region), Kalibr/Iskander-K (from the Black Sea/Crimea); ballistic missiles - Iskander-M/KN-23 (launched from Voronezh region). Information on the results of combat operations and the consequences of the missile strike is not made public - the Air Force said on social media.

In addition, the enemy attacked with 161 Shahed strike UAVs and other types of imitation drones from the following directions: Millerovo, Orel, Bryansk, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russian Federation.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare assets and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the enemy air attack.

As of 10.00 a.m., 80 Shahed and other types of attack UAVs were confirmed downed in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Dnipro, Kherson, Mykolaiv and Odesa regions. 78 enemy imitator UAVs were lost in the area (no negative consequences) - the Ukrainian Air Force reported.

As a result of the enemy attack, Kharkiv, Sumy, Odesa and Kyiv regions were reportedly affected. In the Kherson region, an enemy guided aerial bomb partially destroyed the entrance of a high-rise building, there are victims, and rescue operations are underway.